A Suzhou economic and trade delegation of more than 200 people recently chartered a flight to France and Germany to launch a series of economic and trade promotion activities, among which a rowing exchange project attracted much attention. In fact, rowing has become an important method for Suzhou to expand international economic and trade cooperation.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005366/en/

Suzhou delegation signs MoU with Münchener Ruder-Club von 1880 on 14th Dec. in Munich. (Photo: Business Wire)

The delegation led by Yu Meihua, Deputy Director of Suzhou High-tech Zone, together with Mr. Moritz Petri, Chairman of the German Rowing Federation, witnessed the signing of a cooperation memorandum between Deep Dive Suzhou High-tech Zone Rowing Club and Münchener Ruder-Club von 1880. In the future, the two clubs will cooperate on mutual visits and competition, among others, and will leverage their resource networks to empower economic and trade cooperation between Suzhou and Munich, and even between China and Germany.

According to Feng Nan, CEO of Deep Dive which enabled the cooperation, Mr. Wang Shi, Founder of Deep Dive, visited Munich in 2017 as the Chairman of the Asian Rowing Federation and established contact with Mr. Moritz Petri, which is a key contributor to the successful signing of memorandum.

In Suzhou, rowing has helped many companies and institutions establish international cooperation relations, serving as an effective way to enhance bilateral ties.

For example, when Deep Dive Suzhou High-tech Zone Club opened in July this year, Deep Dive invited Toichi Sakata, President of the Japan Rowing Association, to give a speech, and formed a rowing team consisting of senior managers from Japanese and German companies in the High-tech Zone, thereby strengthening the connection and communication between these enterprises.

In fact, rowing has effectively improved the business and living environment of Suzhou High-tech Zone. For example, Knorr-Bremse's branch in Suzhou High-tech Zone formed its own rowing team to participate in Deep Dive Club, which helped strengthen team cohesion and gather more talents.

As a member of the delegation, Cao Lunhua, Principal of Suzhou Science and Technology Town Foreign Language School, also signed a memorandum with Münchener Ruder-Club von 1880. The two parties will carry out cooperation on rowing training courses and international exchanges for students.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221216005366/en/

Contacts:

Phoebe Liu

deepdive@encyclomedia.cn