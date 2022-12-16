Ceres: California Scoping Plan Is a Vital Blueprint for Building a More Just and Equitable Net-Zero Emissions Economy

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 16, 2022 / Ceres joins major U.S. companies in welcoming the California Air Resource Board's adoption of its 2022 Climate Change Scoping Plan, praising it as an essential blueprint to keep California on track toward a more just and equitable, net zero emissions economy.

"We commend California for acting today to adopt a plan that will achieve the state's ambitious climate targets," said Alli Gold Roberts, senior director, state policy, at Ceres. "California has long been a climate leader, but now is not the time to rest on its laurels. Given the immediacy of the climate crisis and public health benefits of bold action, it is vital that policymakers and businesses continue to raise the bar and that is exactly what accomplishing the actions in 2022 Scoping Plan will do."

The final 2022 Climate Change Scoping Plan, approved today by the California Air Resource Board (CARB) following months of stakeholder engagement and advocacy, outlines a sector-specific roadmap for California to reach carbon neutrality by 2045. The plan creates a path to achieve the state's climate target with a focus on incorporating natural climate solutions, investing in green building infrastructure, tackling transportation pollution, and advancing a clean energy grid.

"As an organization that enables life outside for everyone, we see firsthand how climate change is impacting communities and outdoor places," said Matt Thurston, division vice president of sustainability at REI Co-op. "The California Air Resource Board's Climate Change Scoping Plan is critical to moving California toward a more just and equitable, net-zero emissions future. These plans are especially valuable to companies like ours as they provide assurances that the state will meet its climate goals while mitigating the worst risks of the climate crisis."

REI joined a group of 15 companies and institutions in October on a letter to CARB urging regulators to finalize a bold scoping plan that supports the health and well-being of the communities where they operate. Specifically, the companies urged CARB to consider four recommendations:

Prioritize direct emission reductions aligned with cuts of at least 40% by 2030 and 82% to 92% by 2045, to meet the state's climate goals.

Conduct a follow-up stringency rulemaking process for the state's cap-and-trade program to ensure alignment with the state's climate goals and guarantee localized air pollution reductions in overburdened communities.

Prioritize decarbonization pathways that maximize health benefits and reduce health burdens as part of driving down emissions.

Maintain a high level of fidelity to CARB's commitments to racial equity, environmental justice, and robust community engagement.

"Companies and investors support ambitious, equitable, and actionable climate action in California because they understand the risk of inaction and the benefits of leading the transition to clean energy," added Roberts. "The 2022 Scoping Plan is a critical piece of the puzzle to keep the state on track to meet its bold and necessary climate goals. We are pleased to see CARB incorporate elements of our recommendations and urge regulators to consider them as we shift toward implementation. Ceres stands ready to work with policymakers and businesses to implement the plan as ambitiously and equitably as possible to benefit California's economy and communities across the state."

Ceres is a nonprofit organization working with the most influential capital market leaders to solve the world's greatest sustainability challenges. Through our powerful networks and global collaborations of investors, companies and nonprofits, we drive action and inspire equitable market-based and policy solutions throughout the economy to build a just and sustainable future. For more information, visit ceres.org and follow @CeresNews.

