PR Newswire
17.12.2022 | 00:18
160 Leser
Xinhuanet: Yunnan Province's new promotional film "Colorful Yunnan, Garden of the World" formally released

KUNMING, China, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a news report from Xinhuanet:

The second phase of the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP15) will be held in Montreal, Canada, where the Convention Secretariat is located, from December 7 to December 19, 2022. During the course of the 13-day event, Yunnan Theme Day will be celebrated on December 16. On the occasion of the day commemorating the Chinese province, the provincial government officially released its new promotional film in the form of a music video, Colorful Yunnan, Garden of the World, on December 15.