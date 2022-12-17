West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2022) - WS Capital Series Fund, LLC is pleased to announce its recent partnership with Qenta bank. The company hopes to leverage the new ally's trading tools and systems to boost yields.

WS Capital Fund LLC partnered with Houston-based Qenta, one of the leading digital trading platforms on the continent. According to the company's spokesperson, WS Capital had seen increased gains after placing its products via Qenta's platform, imparting the following:

"The market conditions we are currently experiencing made the commodity-based platform provided by Qenta extremely attractive," said Tom Signorelli of WS Capital Series Fund, "We hope for Qenta to allow us to achieve an enhanced yield for our LPs by utilizing their trading tools."

WS Capital Series Fund is a Delaware Series Limited Liability Company that originates loans to business units in the trading, manufacturing, distribution, technology, and services sectors. The company aims to empower its clients with flexible, innovative financial products and time-efficient access to private capital.

Harnessing experience and technologies, WS Capital has aided various partners and companies in their missions to stabilize their businesses. The company aims to help these partners by informing them of how to cope and thrive, despite the challenges of market volatility.

"Attaining and maintaining sustainable growth is typically not too much of a challenge for established corporations and companies," holds Signorelli, "However, the recent events that reshaped the landscape of the global economy have brought an element of unpredictability."

Global events have drastically changed how businesses operate worldwide, so the need for complete credit analysis services is more present than ever. In that regard, the company's spokesperson imparted the following:

"Special situations require rigorous analysis and thorough assessment of risk factors not readily served by typical financings. We put our experience and credit skills to work to unlock value and opportunity in situations that require an understanding of the business drivers beyond the scope of a traditional lenders credit process," said WS Capital Series Fund's spokesperson.

"Flexibility and speed are what separate us from contemporary alternatives," claims Signorelli, "From small business loans and commercial financing to alternative investments, the products and services offered by WS Capital are pieces of a holistic approach that the company deploys to cater to the needs of each client."

WS Capital Series Fund's experts are hopeful that a partnership with Qenta will aid the company in its mission to help investors approach asset diversification. When combined with Qenta's asset diversification and management tools, WS Capital's referral network sources will synergize and target cultivating an even more substantial impact on today's market.

WS Capital Series Fund, LLC is an American financial company investing in high-growth private corporate entities. The fund recently partnered with Qenta Bank in an effort to establish a more versatile platform for its investors and clients. More information about WS Capital Series Fund and its services is available on the company's official website.

