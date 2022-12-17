Noble Corporation plc: Operational Update Regarding Noble Regina Allen

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Dec. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday December 15th the jackup rig Noble Regina Allen experienced a mechanical issue while preparing to move from its location approximately 26 miles off the coast of Trinidad.

A technical failure in the jacking gear appears to have caused damage to the bow leg braces and joints, preventing the rig from being able to fully retract one of its legs. With the structural integrity of the leg compromised, all rig personnel have been evacuated after confirming watertight integrity.

The rig completed all well operations before the event occurred and thus the well is secure. Noble is working closely with our customer and local authorities in response to the incident.

About Noble Corporation

Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile, and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble and its predecessors have been engaged in the contract drilling of oil and gas wells since 1921. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of offshore drilling units focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. For further information visit www.noblecorp.com or email investors@noblecorp.com.

Cautionary Statement

Information contained in this news release is as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurances made as to future developments regarding the incident, as future events could differ materially from those anticipated. All statements are accurate as of the date of this announcement, however, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or development and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the Noble Group's control that could cause the Noble Group's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/operational-update-regarding-noble-regina-allen-301705568.html