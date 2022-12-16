Centogene NV: CENTOGENE Receives Nasdaq Non-Compliance Notice

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and ROSTOCK, Germany and BERLIN, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centogene N.V. (Nasdaq: CNTG), the essential life science partner for data-driven answers in rare and neurodegenerative diseases, has received notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC Listing Qualifications Department that it was not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Rule 5450(a)(1) since the closing bid price for the Company's common shares listed on Nasdaq was below US$1.00 for 30 consecutive business days. Nasdaq Rule 5450(a)(1) requires the shares to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that failure to meet such a requirement exists when the bid price of the shares is below US$1.00 for a period of 30 consecutive business days. These notifications do not impact the Company's listing on the Nasdaq Global Market at this time. In accordance with Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a period of 180 calendar days from the date of notification, or until June 12, 2023, to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement, during which time the shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Global Market. If at any time during the 180-calendar day period, the bid price of the shares closes at or above US$1.00 per share for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide written notification that the Company has achieved compliance with the minimum bid price requirement and will consider such deficiency matters closed.



The Company intends to evaluate all available options to resolve the deficiency and regain compliance with Nasdaq Rule 5450(a)(1).

