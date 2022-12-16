Anzeige
Samstag, 17.12.2022
16.12.2022
Credicorp Ltd: Credicorp's 2023 Quarterly Earnings Releases

Lima, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, December 16th, 2022 - Credicorp Ltd. announces to its shareholders and the market the schedule defined for the issuing of 2023 Quarterly Earnings Releases.

This schedule is published in Credicorp's website: https://credicorp.gcs-web.com under section Investors / Financials / Conference Calls in Upcoming Events. Any change to this schedule will be communicated through a new Press Release.

1Q22 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Monday May 8th, 2023

2Q22 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Thursday August 10th, 2023

3Q22 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Thursday November 2nd, 2023

4Q22 Earnings Release
Date for the issuing of Earnings Release Report: Thursday February 8th, 2024

Credicorp reminds you that:

1. The details for the Conference Call are usually provided 15 calendar-days before the publishing of each Earnings Release by a Press Release; and

2. The issuing of each Earnings Release can be done after 5:00 pm (Lima time).


About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru - BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco in Peru and Colombia; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.

For further information please contact the IR team:

investorrelations@credicorpperu.com

Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.


