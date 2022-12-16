BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited: BlackRock Canada Announces Changes in Indices of the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF and the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)

TORONTO, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited ("BlackRock Canada"), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. ("BlackRock") (NYSE:BLK) today announces that effective on or about January 31, 2023, the indices that the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF and iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (the "iShares ETFs") seek to replicate will change as follows:



iShares ETF Current Index New Index iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (XSTP/ XSTP.U) Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 0-5 Years Index (Series-L) ICE U.S. Treasury 0-5 Year Inflation Linked Bond Index iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) (XSTH) Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 0-5 Years Index (Series-L) (CAD-Hedged) ICE U.S. Treasury 0-5 Year Inflation Linked Bond Index (CAD-Hedged)

Each Current Index and New Index seeks to provide exposure to inflation-protected public obligations of the U.S. Treasury, commonly known as "TIPS," that have a remaining maturity of (a) in the case of each Current Index, less than five years, and (b) in the case of each New Index, less than or equal to five years. Each Current Index and New Index is weighted by market capitalization and is rebalanced monthly. As of November 30, 2022, each Current Index and its corresponding New Index share the same index constituents. The index provider for each Current Index is Bloomberg Index Services Limited and the index provider for each New Index is ICE Data Indices, LLC.

Currently, the iShares ETFs obtain their investment exposure by investing in the iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF ("STIP"), a U.S.-listed index ETF. This change is being made as a result of the announcement by STIP that beginning on or around January 31, 2023, it will seek to track a new index, the ICE U.S. Treasury 0-5 Year Inflation Linked Bond Index, and will cease to track the Bloomberg U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) 0-5 Years Index (Series-L).

For more information about the iShares ETFs, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs. Please read the relevant prospectus before investing. The funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional.

"BLOOMBERG®" and each Current Index are service marks of Bloomberg Finance L.P. and its affiliates, including Bloomberg Index Services Limited, the administrator of each Current Index (collectively, "Bloomberg") and have been licensed or sublicensed for use for certain purposes by BlackRock. Bloomberg is not affiliated with BlackRock, and Bloomberg does not approve, endorse, review, or recommend the iShares ETFs. Bloomberg does not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of any data or information relating to the iShares ETF.

The iShares ETFs are not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by ICE Data Indices, LLC, nor does this company make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in the iShares ETFs. BlackRock is not affiliated with ICE Data Indices, LLC.

