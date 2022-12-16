Anzeige
Samstag, 17.12.2022

Novo Resources Corp.: Novo Files Beatons Creek Technical Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") (TSX: NVO, NVO.WT & NVO.WT.A) (OTCQX: NSRPF) is pleased to announce that it has filed a technical report prepared pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") related to its recent news release1 for its Beatons Creek gold project, Western Australia. The technical report, entitled "NI 43-101: Mineral Resource Update, Beatons Creek Gold Project, Nullagine, Western Australia" (the "Technical Report"), with an effective date of June 30, 2022 and an issue date of December 16, 2022, was prepared for Novo by Dr. Simon Dominy (FAusIMM(CP) FAIG(RPGeo) FGS(CGeol)), Ms. Janice Graham (MAIG), Mr. Jeremy Ison (FAusIMM), and Mr. Royce McAuslane (FAusIMM) (collectively, the "QP's"). The QP's are qualified persons as defined under NI 43-101. The Technical Report is available under the Company's profile on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") website at www.sedar.com (filing date: December 16, 2022) and on the Company's website at www.novoresources.com.

ABOUT NOVO

Novo explores and develops its prospective land package covering approximately 10,500 square kilometres in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, including the Beatons Creek gold project, along with two joint ventures in the Bendigo region of Victoria, Australia. In addition to the Company's primary focus, Novo seeks to leverage its internal geological expertise to deliver value-accretive opportunities to its stakeholders. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.
"Michael Spreadborough"
Michael Spreadborough
Executive Co-Chairman and Acting CEO

____________________________________

1 Refer to the Company's news release dated November 2, 2022.


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
