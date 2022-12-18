A bad week for ATX TR, which lost 3,38 percent, Best Austrian Stocks were Addiko Bank and Semperit, both supported with good news. News came from Andritz (2), Frequentis, Verbund, OMV, Addiko, Agrana, Lenzing, EVN, Strabag, Frequentis, Mayr-Melnhof, Semperit. And: Amag is the Champion of our Cordoba 78 Cup which included 39 Stocks of Germany and 39 of Austria, Amag defeated EOn in the finals on Friday. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX TR down -3,38% to 6.455,57 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX TR is now at -17,75%. Up to now there were 120 days with a positive and 126 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 21,77% away, from the low 15,56%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2022 is Friday with 0,21%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,53%. These are the best-performers ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...