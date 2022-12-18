EVN: Revenue recorded by utility company EVN Group rose by 69.6% year-on year to Euro 4,062.2m in 2021/22. This sound development was supported by a number of individual effects: In South East Europe, the dramatic increase in electricity prices supported substantial growth in the energy distribution business. Other important impulses were provided by price effects in renewable electricity generation, price adjustments by EVN Wärme, higher revenue from natural gas trading, the positive valuation of hedges, the increased use of the Theiss power plant by the Austrian network transmission operator for network stabilisation, and the progress on contracts in the international project business. Based on these developments, EBITDA recorded by the EVN Group declined by 9.8% year-on-year to ...

