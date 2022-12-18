Mayr-Melnhof: The Mayr-Melnhof Group (MM) has sold its two Packaging sites in Russia, St. Petersburg and Pskov, to the local investor Granelle following approval by the governmental authorities. The selling price amounts to approximately Euro134 mn. In 2021, the plants generated combined sales of approximately Euro 124 mn. The transaction is expected to have a neutral impact on MM's net profit.Mayr-Melnhof: weekly performance: -4.51%Semperit: Semperit AG Holding, producer of highly specialised polymer products for the industrial and medical sectors, has reached an agreement with the Southeast Asian glove producer Harps., based in Singapore with production facilities in Malaysia, on the sale of its medical business (Sempermed; surgical and examination gloves). Initially, the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...