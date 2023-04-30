Mayr-Melnhof: Carton board group Mayr-Melnhof (MM) increased consolidated sales by 5.8 % to EUR 1,122.1 million (1Q 2022: EUR 1,060.4 million). This increase results mainly acquisition-related from the division MM Packaging. At EUR 61.6 million, operating profit was EUR 49.5 million below the comparable figure of the previous year (1Q 2022: EUR 111.1 million). This decline is primarily due to market- and rebuild-related downtimes in the MM Board & Paper division and restructuring expenses in the amount of EUR 15.5 million in the Packaging division. Peter Oswald, MM CEO, comments: "As expected, the MM Group recorded a restrained start into the year in the MM Board & Paper division in the 1st quarter of 2023 against the background of a slow destocking of high customer ...

