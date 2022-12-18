Ahold Delhaize share buyback update

Zaandam, the Netherlands, December 15, 2022 - Ahold Delhaize has repurchased 350.664 of its common shares in the period from December 12, 2022 up to and including December 15, 2022. The shares were repurchased at an average price of €27.96 per share for a total consideration of €9.8 million. These repurchases were made as part of the €1 billion share buyback program announced on November 15, 2021.



The total number of shares repurchased under this program to date is 36,596,304 common shares for a total consideration of € 1 billion.

Ahold Delhaize confirms the successful completion of the program on December 15, 2022. The number of outstanding common shares as of this date was 977,352,954.

Download the share buyback transactions excel sheet for detailed individual transaction information from https://www.aholddelhaize.com/en/investors/share-buyback-programs/2022/

This press release is issued in connection with the disclosure and reporting obligation set out in Article 2(2) of the EU Regulation that contains technical standards for buyback programs.