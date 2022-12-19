Regulatory News:

Elior Group (Paris:ELIOR) announces that it has obtained from its banks a relaxation of its leverage ratio (net debt/EBITDA) as of September 30, 2023: the covenant test is relaxed to 6x from 4.5x.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services and has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, health welfare and leisure markets. With strong positions in 5 key countries, the Group generated €4.45 billion in revenue in fiscal 2020-2021. Our 97,000 employees feed over 3 million people on a daily basis in 20,250 restaurants on three continents and offer services at 2,400 sites in France.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

