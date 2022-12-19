Aristocrat Technologies Inc.: Aristocrat Gaming Commitment to Innovation Brings Industry-Leading Products to ICE 2023

New ground-breaking games and cabinets show customers that every play is an experience

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 'It's play time!' for Aristocrat Gaming customers attending the upcoming ICE London, where the company will spotlight a collection of industry-leading licensed products and cabinets on stand S6-250.





"We continue to invest in innovation, and at ICE London, we will be celebrating the results of that investment with our customers as we feature the most exciting collection of licensed products we have ever assembled," said Chris Rowe, Managing Director of LATAM & EMEA, Aristocrat Gaming.

A showcase of thrilling licensed games will include:

Crazy Rich Asians - named the Top Performing 3rd Party IP Branded Game in the 2022 EKG Awards

- named the Top Performing 3rd Party IP Branded Game in the 2022 EKG Awards Wild Wild Buffalo - named Slot of the Year at the 2022 Global Gaming Awards

- named Slot of the Year at the 2022 Global Gaming Awards Tarzan Link - a premium, two-game Tarzan experience on Aristocrat's Neptune Single, combining Aristocrat's Hold & Spin mechanic with the legendary Tarzan wheel for exciting game play

- a premium, two-game Tarzan experience on Aristocrat's Neptune Single, combining Aristocrat's Hold & Spin mechanic with the legendary Tarzan wheel for exciting game play Game of Thrones King's Landing - the latest installment in the wildly popular series

- the latest installment in the wildly popular series Cash Express Mega Line - designed so players can play four games at the same time, choosing which to play as they vie for a chance to experience the MEGA LINE train.

- designed so players can play four games at the same time, choosing which to play as they vie for a chance to experience the MEGA LINE train. Buffalo Chief Platinum, Dollar Story, Lightning Dollar Link, and Where's the Gold - are making their EMEA debut at ICE are player-favorite titles

Ground-breaking cabinets displayed will include:

Neptune Double - debuting at ICE with a strong portfolio of games

- debuting at ICE with a strong portfolio of games Aristocrat's MarsX Dual and Portrait - both will show a vibrant portfolio of premium LINK games

Additional investment in innovation will be unveiled in the RSA Bingo market, with customers seeing a strong showing of successful classic titles and new exciting content displaying an all-new one LINK mystery solution. Titles developed specifically for the market, include 5 Dragons Pearl, Ba Bao Huang Long, Fu Dai Lian Lian, Pompeii, and Witch's Spell.

Aristocrat is proud to introduce the first tailored multi-game to the Spanish Arcade Market, with the debut of Midnight Express, an exciting Hold & Spin, multi-game. Midnight Express is a successful game family which boasts four unique game themes and a twist on Hold & Spin with a newly added multiplier feature for bigger wins. The Spanish Arcade version of Midnight Express combines Big Black Rhino, Jungle Beat, Red Planet, and Mr. Big into an exciting multi-game pack.

Come join the fun with Aristocrat at stand S6-250!

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global games leader with more than 6,500 employees. The company is licensed in over 300 gaming jurisdictions, operates in more than 90 countries, and offers a unique blend of products and services. The company is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at www.aristocratgaming.com.

Contacts:

Oriana Branon

Oriana.branon@aristocrat.com

Paul Speirs-Hernandez

paul@steinbeckcommunications.com









Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970691/Game_of_Thrones__King_s_Landing.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1970675/Lightning_Dollar_Link.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1373400/Aristocrat_Gaming_Logo_Black_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/aristocrat-gaming-commitment-to-innovation-brings-industry-leading-products-to-ice-2023-301705660.html