Montag, 19.12.2022
Breaking News Profitmaschine entfesselt? – Was Sie vor Weihnachten noch kaufen können!
GlobeNewswire
19.12.2022 | 09:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for Urb-it AB (publ) is removed (678/22)

On October 5, 2022, the shares in Urb-it AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the Company's financial position. 

On December 16, 2022, the Company disclosed a press release with information on
the outcome of a rights issue carried out by the Company, raising approximately
MSEK 196 before issue costs. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares (URBIT, ISIN code SE0009921034, order book ID
140232) and the paid subscribed shares (URBIT BTA, ISIN code SE0019070673,
order book ID 276842) in Urb-it AB (publ). 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
