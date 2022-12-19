Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) receives observation status (680/22)

On December 16, 2022, Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) (the "Company") issued a press release with information that the repayment of the Company's bond loans SOLT5 and SOLT2 will not be met on their respective due dates, and that the Company therefore will ask the bondholders for an extension of the bond agreements. The rules of Nasdaq First North Bond Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the bond loans (SOLT2, ISIN code SE0010831313, SOLT3, ISIN code SE0011231166, SOLT_4, ISIN code SE0011721380, SOLT5_EUR, ISIN code SE0012012698 and SOLT5_SEK, ISIN code SE0012012680) issued by Advanced SolTech Sweden AB (publ) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.