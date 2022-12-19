Johnson Controls has fabricated an air-source heat pump prototype for locations with temperatures below -29 C. Its York YZV and York HMH7 cold climate heat pumps can already operate in -15 C conditions.Johnson Controls is developing residential heat pumps for cold climates, under the US Department of Energy's Cold Climate Heat Pump Challenge. The US heating tech manufacturer currently offers two residential heat pumps that meet the US Northeast Energy Efficiency Partnerships (NEEP) Cold Climate Air Source Heat Pump specification - the York YZV and York HMH7. The cold climate heat pumps operate ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...