A team in the US will create a pollinator habitat under a 160 MW utility-scale solar project and measure changes in energy, soil carbon, and management costs at the site.From pv magazine USA The US-based Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI) and the Sacramento Municipal Utility District (SMUD) launched a project aimed at restoring prairie lands and pollinator habitat under solar arrays along a 20-acre plot of land in Sacramento County, California. The team will create a pollinator habitat under a 160 MW utility-scale solar project and measure changes in energy, soil carbon, and management costs ...

