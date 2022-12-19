Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Gaia Grow Corp. (CSE: GAIA) (FSE: GG00) (the "Company" or "Gaia") is excited to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, TruExtracts Laboratories ("TRU"), has received acceptance to list and a notice to purchase from Canada's largest retail cannabis board. TRU submitted 1 Product SKU from each of its 3 brands. All submissions were listed and will be on retail shelves for the spring product launch. Quantities of the products sold will be available once TRU receives the final purchase order from the cannabis board.

TRU intends to continue deploying these products in all other regions of Canada once this launch has been fulfilled.

TRU submitted SKUs from its FUBAR, Spaced Food, and Hash Labs brands. Each brand has developed multiple products and intends to add future submissions for the Summer product call. The Spring listed SKUS are as follows:

SPACED FOOD

4pc per pack Strawberry Astronaut Sorbet 1:1 10mg THC 10mg CBD

Spaced Food is launching edibles into orbit using high tech, space-age science! We've taken our love of cannabis and combined it with a unique product that solves every problem with current cannabis edibles. Spaced Food is a shelf-stable sorbet that requires no refrigeration and tastes amazing!

Updates will be posted on www.spacedTHC.ca

FUBAR

8pc per pack Cacao Cream Cookie F Bomb 1:1 10mg THC 10mg CBD

If you love chocolate cookies, get set to start drooling. The FUBAR Cacao Cream Cookie F Bomb bring a delicious cacao temptation to your tastebuds, combined with THC infusion for a full-body buzz and mind-tingling high. With a hit that starts 30-60 mins after ingestion, you'll be chilled and ready for anything the world has to throw at you.

More information can be found at www.fubarcannabis.ca

Hash Labs

1G Gelato Cake Live Rosen 510 thread Vape Cartridge.

Through relentless selection and a refined extraction process, our goal was to bring a product to market that we would actually buy ourselves. Our Gelato Cake Live Rosin Cart was diligently formulated to transport the consumer to the grow room through all the smells and tastes we love. This product was handcrafted with love and a dedication to the entire process, striving to preserve the true beauty of the plant at every step. We treat our plants gently from harvest to cartridge using only ice, water, pressure, and heat to separate the trichomes from the plant, leaving all the good stuff for you to enjoy!

More information can be found at www.hashlabs.ca

"These are the products consumers want on the shelves," said Frederick Pels, CEO of Gaia Grow. "To have all 3 of TRU's initial submissions accepted is a great achievement and a complement to the team we have in place. The products submitted and cued to be submitted from our brands are truly exceptional. I have great confidence that FUBAR, Spaced Food, and Hash Labs will become market leaders, while continuing to innovate and excite the Canadian cannabis market. I look forward to updating shareholders as we continue to advance our company."

"Having all three lines picked up from the largest cannabis distributor in Canada shows the strength of our product lineup," said Andre Sinclair, COO TRU Extracts. "Waiting until we had all products perfect has paid off with this unheard of acceptance ratio of 3 for 3. We are excited to expand these lines further at the next product call."

Additionally, James Tworek has resigned from his positions as President and Director of the Company. Gaia would like to thank Mr Tworek for his contribution and help to the corporation and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

About TruExtracts

TruExtracts Laboratories was created for high-capacity extraction and production, to meet global demand. TRU is one of Western Canada's largest cannabis and hemp processors, with a 12,500 square foot state of the art facility in Calgary. The facility is Health Canada licensed and fully operational, with an expansion capability of an additional 16,000 square feet. Services include toll processing, THC, CBD extractions and isolates, as well as white label service and cannabis THC and CBD products.

About Gaia Grow

Gaia Grow is an Alberta-based cannabis company with subsidiaries licensed for cannabis and hemp processing, extraction, product formulation, novel product development and cannabis retail.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.GaiaGrow.com

A link to Gaia's official YouTube page can be found here: www.youtube.com/channel/UC7tbvsY5gl2CrlsESYkbbgw

Please join the conversation on our GAIA group supporter's telegram group at https://t.me/gaiagrow and visit us online at www.gaiagrow.com

For further information, please contact:

Frederick Pels, Chief Executive Officer

(403)-991-7737

fp@gaiagrow.com

