eDiscovery Market to Touch $22,089.3 Million Value by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The eDiscovery market is predicted to hit $22,089.3 million by 2030 from $10,542.4 million in 2021, as per P&S Intelligence, owing to the mounting usage of digital technologies, growing concentration on the protection of metadata in electronic documents, and escalating electronic data volumes worldwide.





North America Is High-Growth Region

With a worth of over $9 billion by 2030, North America will continue to hold the dominating position in the industry over this decade. This is attributed to the growing use of cloud computing and digital forensics technologies.

Moreover, due to the increasing acceptance of legislative guidelines in the nation, the U.S. maintains a significant share of the regional market. Moreover, solution demand in the country will expand at a CAGR of almost 8% in the upcoming years.

Further, it is predicted that the APAC market will experience considerable growth. This is credited to the existence of emerging economies, including China and India, which are working on keeping legal expenses related to the preservation of private figures and facts to the minimum.

Additionally, the extensive application of IT solutions and the growth in regulatory and legal expenditures by numerous firms are driving eDiscovery solution demand in the region.

Solution Demand in Large Enterprises To Advance with Impressive Rate

Large enterprises are expected to advance at a 10% CAGR in the coming years. This may be attributed to large firms' rapid acceptance of advanced technologies, the legal changes across countries, and the fact that these firms have extensive corporate networks and many revenue sources.

Furthermore, small and medium-sized enterprises are predicted to experience significant growth in the years to come. This may be because SMEs are using eDiscovery solutions more frequently to satisfy regulatory obligations and enhance risk and compliance procedures.

eDiscovery Solutions Are Wildly Preferred by BFSI Firms

The BFSI sector holds an approximately 45% revenue share, due to the growing acceptance of novel digital channels and technologies. The sector deals with a lot of financial data, which often reveals clues during a criminal investigation.

Moreover, based on software, the cloud-based category has the larger share, because this deployment mode offers robust security, aids in cost saving, eliminates the physical barriers, and has infinite scalability.

Rapid Rise in Social Media Penetration Increases eDiscovery Demand

The need for eDiscovery is also being fueled by businesses' growing adoption of social media. Today, many firms interact directly with their clients on social media sites, which makes the data useful in litigation.

The requirement for eDiscovery tools to find digital material is being supported by several social networking sites, including Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

Global eDiscovery Market Report Coverage

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small- & Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Vertical

Government & Public Sector

Legal

Banking, Financial Services, & Insurance (BFSI)

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare & Lifesciences

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

IT & Telecommunications

By Solution

Software

On-premises



Cloud based

Service

Professional



Managed

By Use Case

Investigation

Litigation & Legal Operations

Early Case Assessment

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia



South Africa



U.A.E.

