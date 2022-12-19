Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp.: Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp's Featured on 'Architectural + Innovative' Podcast

Kevin Bagnall was Invited to expound the successes and potential of Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's., sustainability achieved and its future goals, to a targeted audience of Professional Architects and Innovators.

TAMPA BAY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp's. (OTC PINK:AWSL) wholly owned subsidiary K.B. Industries Inc. Chairman/CEO Kevin Bagnall talked for approximately 30 minutes in a podcast with the Host Tom Dioro about the historical successes and the vision for the company's short term and long term goals.

The podcast is sponsored by Cereclad and hosted by Tom Dioro who has spoken with Kevin Bagnall several times over the years and has marveled at the ongoing success and goals of the company. Subsequently driving Tom Dioro to reach out the Mr. Bagnall and include Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp in a podcast in November.

https://ceraclad.com/podcasts/261903

Kevin Bagnall CEO, AWSL stated: I have been pleasantly surprised by the number of calls from architecture and innovation professionals since I did this Podcast at the end of November. Architects and professionals who heard my podcast, have phoned and inquired about our products that have been installed internationally, like Flexi®-Pave and about the planned future for the company. The fact that we are a proven sustainable entity and will continue to expand on that basis as I defined in the podcast, caught their attention. I am sure this podcast will result in many orders over the coming years and the addition of many professionals who will be following our explanation plans and successes as we achieve them in the future. This was a very beneficial exposure for our company.

About Flexi®-Pave

Flexi®-Pave uses the natural, vulcanized strength of scrap tires, along with KBI's proprietary technology, and converts the "Recycled Tire Granules" into proven, sustainable infrastructure construction products. This massively porous but strong structural material can be used for a variety of infrastructure applications with demonstrated success. Applications include storm water management, water treatment and shoreline protection projects, including ship docks. Flexi®-Pave offers long and short-term permeability, flexibility, crack resistance (even freeze-thaw conditions) trip hazard resistance and slip resistance. Notable locations include Yellowstone National Park; Arlington National Cemetery; Red Butte Gardens, Utah; Atlanta Georgia's Iconic Beltline; Kew Botanical Gardens, London England.

About Atlantic Power & Infrastructure Corp.

Atlantic Power and Infrastructure Corp. provides environmental technologies including converting recycled tire material into proven, sustainable infrastructure products. Its flagship product Flexi®-Pave's resounding strength, flexibility and porous nature which protects from land erosion has led to its use in high profile shoreline break walls and other marine and infrastructure projects. The Company's water purification technology removes harmful algae blooms from freshwater rivers and lakes, and Red Tide algae blooms from salt water. The Company further plans to utilize its existing bi-products and relationships to produce waste to energy power generation.

Submit enquiries to:

enquiries@apaicorp.com

Visit: www.AtlanticPIC.com

Tel. +1 (727) 723-3300

