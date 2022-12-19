Innovative project to utilize company's proven SynCORTM autothermal reforming (ATR)technology to deliver best-in-class performance

Ascension Clean Energy (ACE), a joint venture led by Clean Hydrogen Works (CHW), announced today the selection of Denmark's Topsoe to provide licensing, engineering, proprietary hardware, and catalyst to the planned world-scale clean energy production and export facility in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. ACE is expected to produce 7.2 million metric tons of clean ammonia annually with Topsoe's integrated blue hydrogen and ammonia solutions, including state-of-the-art SynCOR autothermal reforming (ATR) technology. This industry-leading technology is targeting a reduction of up to 98 percent of all CO2, which is contracted to be permanently sequestered by Denbury Carbon Solutions.

"A technology leader in decarbonization, Topsoe's scientific and technical knowledge, experience, and partnership mindset make them an ideal technology provider for hydrogen and ammonia production, as well as carbon capture for ACE. We are pleased to work together in leading the clean energy transition," said project Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer Vee Godley.

Topsoe is the world's largest hydrogen and ammonia technology licensor with a proven track record. The company's leading carbon capture capabilities are especially suited for production at large capacities and with high carbon capture requirements. This next-generation technology is well-proven and will deliver an integrated approach to blue hydrogen production and carbon capture for ACE. Optimized to ensure the most reliable and highest purity hydrogen, Topsoe's innovative technologies also provide greater efficiency and flexibility, using the least amount of energy in ACE's production process.

Peter Vang Christensen, Topsoe Senior Vice President Technology added, "We are delighted to have been selected to support this flagship project that will showcase not only Topsoe's world leading hydrogen and ammonia technologies, but also ACE's leading role in the energy transition to decarbonized fuels."

The planned location for the ACE project is a 1700-acre industrial site on the West bank of the Mississippi River in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. This site is ideally located near feedstock pipelines and existing infrastructure, with direct access to the Mississippi River. The project is expected to create 350 permanent, full-time jobs.

A final investment decision regarding ACE is expected in 2024.

About ACE

Ascension Clean Energy (ACE) is an innovative joint venture project by Clean Hydrogen Works, Denbury Carbon Solutions and Hafnia to pursue the development of a world-scale, clean hydrogen-ammonia production and export project in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. With an expected production capacity of 7.2 million metric tons of ammonia annually, up to 98 percent of CO2 released from this process (12 million metric tons annually) would be captured for permanent sequestration. ACE is expected to create 350 permanent, full-time jobs, as well as generate significant economic impact for the area. A final investment decision is expected in 2024. For more information, visit www.cleanhydrogenworks.com/ascension-clean-energy.

?About Topsoe

Founded in 1940, Topsoe is a leading global developer and supplier of decarbonization technology, catalysts, and services for the energy transition. Our mission is to combat climate change by helping our partners and customers achieve their decarbonization and emission-reduction targets, including those in hard-to-abate sectors such as aviation, shipping, and the production of raw materials. From carbon reduction chemicals to renewable fuels and plastic upcycling, we are uniquely positioned to aid humanity in realizing a sustainable future. Topsoe is headquartered in Denmark, with over 2,100 employees serving customers all around the globe. To learn more, visit www.topsoe.com.

