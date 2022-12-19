Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Scryb Inc. (CSE: SCYB) (OTCQB: SCYRF) (FSE: EIY) ("Scryb' or the "Company"), is pleased to report that Cybeats Technologies Corp. ("Cybeats"), a public company which Scryb has approximately 65%[1] ownership, has announced a new commercial engagement for Cybeat's SBOM Studio[2] product with a Fortune 500 industrial technology company.

Cybeats recently announced a number of ongoing pilots which included this industrial technology company among other Fortune 500 companies from the medical and infrastructure sectors[3]. On Friday it was announced that the industrial technology company had acquired an annual Software as a Service (SaaS) license to Cybeats SBOM Studio, the enterprise SBOM management and software supply chain intelligence technology platform.[4]

"We are truly overwhelmed by the market's reaction to Cybeat's SBOM Studio. In less than 8 months from commercial launch Cybeats has added multiple Fortune 500 companies and multinationals to its group of clients and we are pleased to see that the company shows no signs of slowing down," said Clark Kent, President, Scryb Inc. "The positive feedback and commercial uptake of the product is very encouraging and we look forward to how sales will develop as the world gets closer to compliance deadlines and more companies get to experience using our platform."

The client will use SBOM Studio to manage cybersecurity risks and utilize the enhanced visibility over its software supply chain, and integrated cybersecurity workflow and operational efficiency, saving organizations both time and money.

The global industrial technology company manufactures products and provides services to clients world wide, in various market verticals, and is valued at over $50 billion USD. The solutions application offers enhanced cybersecurity workflow and operational efficiency, saving organization's both time and money. The customer wishes to remain confidential for security purposes.

The ability to manage SBOM's and the software supply chain is a critical need for industrial technology companies, and specifically, engineering services. The engineering services market was valued at over $700 billion[5] in 2022. As SBOM standards are adopted in the multiple sub sectors of services verticals such as power technologies, industrial automation and process control systems, the engineering services market becomes even more attractive for SBOM Management solutions like those Cybeats offers.

About Cybeats

Cybeats is a leading SBOM Management and software supply chain intelligence technology provider, helping organizations manage risk, meet compliance and secure software from procurement, development through operation. Our platform provides customers with deep visibility and universal transparency into their software supply chain, as a result enables them to increase operational efficiencies and revenue. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com.

About Scryb Inc.

Scryb develops and productizes emerging technologies and builds disruptive, high-growth businesses. Scryb's team identifies high-potential applications and its expert operators apply its proven technology development platform to rapidly scale growth. Scryb's most recent successes include exciting early-stage companies like cybersecurity company Cybeats Technologies (CSE: CYBT) which Scryb maintains ~65% ownership, and others across applied AI, digital health, medical devices, and biotech. To learn more, or to subscribe to future news and updates, visit: http://scryb.ai.

