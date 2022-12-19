Phantom Fireworks: New Year' Eve - 2nd Most Popular Holiday to Celebrate with Fireworks

YOUNGSTOWN, OH / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2022 / Professional fireworks displays have always been a big part of New Year celebrations around the world; and to no one's surprise, consumer fireworks have emerged as an increasingly popular tradition all across the USA to use at home. In fact, New Year's Eve is the second biggest fireworks holiday in the United States second to Independence Day. As the holiday approaches, Phantom urges customers to shop now for the best selection for their Saturday, New Year celebrations.

For Hawaii's residents, New Year's Eve is a more significant consumer fireworks holiday than July 4th due largely to the Asian population in Hawaii who traditionally have used firecrackers as part of their New Year festivities originally to scare away evil spirits. Legend has it that a monster named Nian would attack villagers at the New Year, but the monster was afraid of lights, loud noise, and the color red, hence red firecrackers were used to scare him off. Firecrackers allowed people to welcome in a year with good luck and prosperity.

In every other part of America, consumer fireworks have increasingly become a must-have part of New Year's Eve celebrations at home. Phantom Fireworks invites you and your family to kick off a fun and bright start to 2023 and reminds customers that they don't have to be in Times Square to have an exciting countdown. People can shoot their own colorful, magical fireworks to paint the sky with beautiful and radiant floral forms.

Phantom's friendly and knowledgeable staff is ready to help you select from its vast line of high-performance consumer fireworks so you can enjoy the excitement of your New Year's Eve experience in your own backyard. Phantom Fireworks offerings include 500 and 200 gram aerial repeaters, reloadable mortars, ground-based fountains, firecrackers, parachutes, assortments, and a full line of novelties from such famous brands as Phantom Fireworks, Wolf Pack, Phantom's exclusive Grucci Collection, Silver Salute, Brothers, Megabanger and Pyro Planet. Phantom also has a variety of assortments that contain a range of smaller fireworks to larger assortments filled with aerial repeaters. Along with fireworks, Phantom carries party items such as glow in the dark accessories and party poppers.

Firework safety is always Phantom's top priority, and Phantom encourages everyone to follow the safety rules for the safe use of all fireworks. The New Year is a special day to commemorate a fresh start. In doing this, Phantom asks everyone to be extremely cautious, learn the proper way to handle fireworks through the safety tips on Phantom's website, the safety cards, and flyers that are available in all of our showrooms, and ask questions of Phantom's experienced staff.

"We want to ensure our friends and customers are properly educated on how to handle and dispose of their consumer fireworks.? Safety is our top priority, which is why we have safety videos and safety tips on our website, as well as a safety table, safety pamphlets, and safety cards available in all of our showrooms to guarantee everyone has a fun and safe holiday," said Alan L. Zoldan, Phantom Fireworks Executive Vice President.

To follow Phantom Fireworks on social media, visit us on Twitter ( www.twitter.com/Fireworks ), Instagram ( www.instagram.com/phantomfireworks ), and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/fireworks ).

For additional information on open stores and information on this year's shopping process, visit: www.fireworks.com

About Phantom Fireworks

Phantom Fireworks is the leading consumer fireworks retailer in the country with retail stores in fifteen states and is also the major July 4th product supplier to several national retail chains in all states that permit the sale of consumer fireworks. Each state has different laws and guidelines that regulate the industry. Phantom has a comprehensive and easy-to-find listing of state protocols on their website: https://fireworks.com/education-and-safety/state-laws-and-regulations .

CONTACT:

Amelia Hoffman

Number: 234-251-3039

Email: AHoffman@fireworks.com

SOURCE: Phantom Fireworks

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/724360/New-Year-Eve--2nd-Most-Popular-Holiday-to-Celebrate-with-Fireworks