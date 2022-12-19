Sharp Corporation (TOKYO:6753) is set to return to CES 2023 with an advanced technologies and products that embody the company's ESG-focused management under the four themes of New Energy, Automotive, AR/VR, and TV.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005001/en/

(Graphic: Business Wire)

Location of Sharp Booth:

Petrus Ballroom, Wynn Las Vegas Hotel

3131 Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89109, U.S.A.

Exhibit Dates and Time:

January 5 to January 8, 2023 (Thursday to Sunday); 10 a.m. 5 p.m.

Sharp will unveil for the first time outside of Japan the LC-LH (Liquid and Crystal Light Harvesting), an indoor photovoltaic device developed by integrating dye-sensitized solar cells and LCD technology. Sharp will also exhibit perovskite solar cells, which are attracting attention as the next generation of solar cells.

Passenger Information Display utilizing viewing angle control will be introduced as advanced automotive devices. Compound photovoltaic module with the world's highest*1 conversion efficiency is expected to be installed on vehicles such as EVs, as well as used in aerospace and aviation applications.

Ultra-lightweight head-mounted displays prototype for VR equipped with its latest devices, such as an ultra-high-resolution display, ultra-high-speed autofocus camera, and ultra-compact proximity sensor would be displayed at AR/VR corner.

Visitors can experience a new generation of images with outstanding brightness and color expression created by mini LED backlighting and quantum-dot technology for the flagship AQUOS XLED TV model for the global market. In addition, Sharp will unveil a prototype of one of the world's largest*2 120-inch model*3 for the first time.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation is a worldwide developer of innovative products and core technologies that play a key role in shaping the future of electronics. Also with high technology at their core, Sharp have developed many "world-first", "Japan-first", and "industry-first", hardware and devices. Being the origin of countless innovations, through these developments, Sharp will continue to revolutionize the world. Sharp Corporation employs 48,165 people around the world (as of September 30, 2022) and recorded consolidated annual sales of 2.5 trillion yen for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

*1 As of December 15, 2022, for photovoltaic modules at the research level (according to Sharp findings) *2 As of December 15, 2022, for LCDs equipped with mini LED backlights (according to Sharp findings) *3 The 120-inch AQUOS XLED is not equipped with a tuner for receiving TV broadcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221219005001/en/

Contacts:

Sharp Corporation

PR/Branding Team

pr-brand@sharp.co.jp