Montag, 19.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Breaking News Profitmaschine entfesselt? – Was Sie vor Weihnachten noch kaufen können!
WKN: 934515 ISIN: FR0004007813 
Frankfurt
19.12.22
17:20 Uhr
25,350 Euro
-0,050
-0,20 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
19.12.2022 | 15:07
19.12.2022 | 15:07
Kaufman & Broad SA: Signing of the contracts for the A7/A8 - Gare Austerlitz transaction

DJ Kaufman & Broad SA: SIGNING OF THE CONTRACTS FOR THE A7/A8 - GARE AUSTERLITZ TRANSACTION

Kaufman & Broad SA Kaufman & Broad SA: SIGNING OF THE CONTRACTS FOR THE A7/A8 - GARE AUSTERLITZ TRANSACTION 19-Dec-2022 / 14:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Press release

Paris, 19th December 2022

Signing of the contracts for the A7/A8 - Gare Austerlitz transaction

Kaufman & Broad announced today that it has completed the acquisition of all the building lots for the A7/A8 - "Gare d'Austerlitz" project and that it has signed the contracts necessary to complete the project.

This press release is available on the website www.kaufmanbroad.fr

Contacts 

Press relations 
              Primatice: Thomas De Climens 
              +33 (0)6 78 12 97 95 
Directeur Général Finances thomasdeclimens@primatice.com 
Bruno Coche        Primatice: Armand Rigaudy 
+33 (0)1 41 43 44 73    +33 (0)7 88 96 41 84 
Infos-invest@ketb.com   armandrigaudy@primatice.com 
              Kaufman & Broad: Emmeline Cacitti 
              +33 (0)6 72 42 66 24 
              ecacitti@ketb.com

About Kaufman & Broad - Kaufman & Broad has been designing, developing, building, and selling single-family homes in communities, apartments, and offices on behalf of third parties for more than 50 years. Kaufman & Broad is one of the leading French developers-builders due to the combination of its size and profitability, and the strength of its brand.

Kaufman & Broad's Universal Registration Document was filed on March 31, 2022 with the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") under number D.22-023. It is available on the websites of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Kaufman & Broad (www.kaufmanbroad.fr). It contains a detailed description of Kaufman & Broad's business, results and outlook as well as the associated risk factors. In particular, Kaufman & Broad draws attention to the risk factors described in Chapter 4 of the Universal Registration Document. The occurrence of one or more of these risks may have a material adverse effect on the business, assets, financial condition, results or prospects of the Kaufman & Broad Group, as well as on the market price of Kaufman & Broad shares.

This press release does not constitute, and shall not be deemed to constitute, an offer to the public, an offer to sell or an offer to subscribe or a solicitation of an order to buy or subscribe in any jurisdiction.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR Signing of A7-A8 Gare Austerlitz contracts_19 12 2022

1516743 19-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1516743&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2022 08:36 ET (13:36 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
