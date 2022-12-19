WBSBangkok set the global web3 stage, as hundreds of industry trailblazers, thought leaders, high-net-worth investors, global media, and blockchain technologists converged together in Bangkok on 8-9 December 2022.

BANGKOK, Thailand, Dec 19, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - The 23rd edition of World Blockchain Summit - Bangkok 2022, hosted a diverse crowd of web3 enthusiasts, industry leaders, and technology pioneers all under one roof, to inspire and stimulate business opportunities through mutually beneficial collaborations across the ASEAN region. The two-day summit registered over 600+ attendees and was an ultimate meeting point for the global and local Thai web3 community.

WBSBangkok put together an incredible lineup of innovators and speakers making remarkable contributions to digital transformation in various sectors. Top speakers for the summit included Jirayut Srupsrisopa, Founder and Group CEO at Bitkub Capital Group Holdings Co., Ltd; Matt Sorg, Head of Technology at Solana Foundation; Daniel Oon, Head of Defi at Algorand Foundation and Jon Russell, Partner at Crypto.com to name a few.

Nicole Nguyen - "Bangkok and WBS have always been at the heart of the web3 movement in APAC and as Asia's leading web3 community, APAC DAO is keen to network with and explore potential collaboration with global partners and business leaders to become a prominent launchpad for web3 builders in the region." (to be replaced)

Cris Tran - "After a great turnout in Dubai, can't wait to be back in Thailand for our BKK Edition. Southeast Asia is truly the most vibrant place for blockchain and crypto development" (to be replaced)

During the 2-day summit, blockchain solution providers, web3 projects, investment partners, and community partners showcased their offerings and were able to network and meet with qualified investors, buyers, and other stakeholders to promote their offerings and solutions.

The World Blockchain Summit - Bangkok 2022, also provided startups with a platform to exhibit their innovative capabilities in front of global investors at the Startup World Cup Pitch Competition. (Winner to be added here) a company providing an ultimate playground for creative minds and virtual adventurers was declared a winner.

"A wonderful fusion of Web3 architects thought leaders, regulators, and users made WBSBangkok one of the best places to experience and discover the latest trends in the blockchain world. As we wrap up 2022 with WBSBangkok, we are excited to see what's in store for web3 in 2023," stated Mohammed Saleem, Founding Chairman, of the World Blockchain Summit (WBS).

World Blockchain Summit will begin another bright year with its next grand edition in Dubai, bringing together MENA's leading players in the space in March 2023.

World Blockchain Summit Bangkok is sponsored by-

Headline Sponsor: Bybit

Platinum Sponsor: SafuuX ; Xapo Bank ; SUPEREX

Gold Sponsor: Pandolab ; Shipfinex; Undeads.com

Silver Sponsor: Lollipop ; io

Strategic Partner: Solana Foundation

Lunch Sponsor: SafuuX

Lanyard Sponsor: GBR Coin

Community Partner: Women In Blockchain Asia

Pitch Partners: Aura Dogs ; Gawooni Metalabs ; Isekaiverse

Exhibitor: Amaze World; Shellboxes; Riva Metaverse; Oceanmoney; COINWEB

Official Media Partner: Coin Edition

Official PR Partner: Luna PR

Media Partners:

Cointelegraph | Tyn Magazine | ACN Newswire | Bitcoin World | Bitcosar | beInCrypto |

Crypto Academy | CryptoNewz | Women in Blockchain | BinBits | Coinvestasi | Coinspeaker |

NFTStudio 24 | Cyptopolitan | Coinbold | Coin crunch | Coinscapture | Media7 | Gagsty | The Technology Express | The Eastern Herald | AmpGuild | Concordium | Regtech Times | The Cyptonomist |All Conference Alert| Coinvoice | Web3News| Cyptotem | Bitcoin Insider | Cryptoniteuae | Blockchain Magazine | The News Crypto | Toko Crypto | The Story Thailand | Web3 News | Coincu | The Coin Republic | Cryptosiam | Crypto Totem | The PR Genius | Bitcoin Addict | Corum8

About World Blockchain Summit (WBS)

WBS hosts a global series of blockchain, crypto, metaverse and web3 business platforms that bring together the ecosystem of founders, developers, investors, regulators, enterprise buyers and influencers.

As the world's largest blockchain and web3 summit series, WBS has hosted more than 35,000 industry stakeholders at more than 20 editions in 10+ destinations around the world.

In collaboration with key industry stakeholders and our advisory board members, WBS curates a regionally relevant agenda for each edition that highlights the latest trends and upcoming opportunities in the market while also enabling deal flow, business development and more for our community of founders and investors.

WBS is committed to boosting the development, adoption, and growth of the entire web3 ecosystem.

Contact: comms@worldblockchainsummit.com

Source: World Blockchain SummitCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.