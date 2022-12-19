Empower Clinics Inc.: Empower Clinics Signs Partnership Agreement with Leading European Medical Diagnostics and Device Company

Partnership with Atlas to focus on U.S. market with immediate sales and marketing of U.S. Government approved products and laboratory collaboration to secure further FDA approvals

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / EMPOWER CLINICS INC (CSE:EPW)(OTCQB:EPWCF) ("Empower" or the "Company") an integrated healthcare company - serving patients through medical centers, a medical device company and a high complexity medical diagnostics laboratory - today announced that it signed a partnership agreement with Alp Medtech AG ("ALP') - the authorized representative of Atlas Medical Gmbh ("Atlas"), a European medical device company specializing in the distribution and manufacturing of invitro diagnostic tests and medical devices.

Atlas was founded in 1996 as a manufacturer and supplier of quality Diagnostic Reagents and kits. Their products are sold in more than 80 countries worldwide. Their product range comprises a comprehensive list of quality diagnostic products in the fields of serology, hematology, microbiology, immunology, histopathology, and biochemistry. Atlas has leading experience in technologies used in manufacturing diagnostic products such as clinical chemistry, nano-beads serology, immunoassays including ELISA and lateral flow rapid tests. Atlas is headquartered in Berlin, Germany with offices in U.K. and Turkey as well as two purpose built modern facilities in both Jordan and Malaysia. Atlas products meet the highest standards known in the industry including, ISO13485 & CE mark and US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Partnership Agreement includes:

Distribution rights by Empower for Atlas products in USA, Canada, Mexico, Central America, Australia, New Zealand

Sales and Marketing launch of current FDA approved Atlas products in USA

Utilization of MediSure Laboratory to seek FDA approvals for Atlas products

Ongoing clinical study services by Empower's MediSure Laboratory for FDA approval of Atlas products

Support by Empower for Atlas and its partners to set up future USA manufacturing

Potential investment by Atlas and its partners to support Empower's growth plan

"Our partnership with Atlas will help accelerate both of our immediate growth plans in the U.S. market", stated Steven McAuley, Chairman and CEO of Empower Clinics "Together we can generate short term revenues as a number of Atlas products are already FDA approved and only require sales and marketing support from Empower and our subsidiaries. Our longer-term collaboration can also drive further growth in the U.S. as together we secure U.S. FDA approvals for more Atlas products by leveraging our diagnostics laboratory and medical team for clinical studies."

"We are very excited to enter the U.S. market in partnership with Empower", said Dr. Raed Shadfan, Phd., founder of Atlas. "Atlas products and services have already seen success in Europe, Asia, and Africa. Together with Empower we look forward to growing our global presence and entering the massive U.S. market. Many of our products are already FDA approved and we were simply waiting for a partner like Empower to help us successfully expand our global reach. The combination of our global manufacturing and distribution expertise with Empower's U.S. talent and laboratory presence is a synergy that will benefit more Americans to access affordable and convenient medical diagnostic devices."

"Finding the right partner for the U.S. market has been a long and challenging process for our company until we met Steven McAuley", stated Driffa Mezreg Chief of Staff

Alp Medtech AG. "Empower brings to the table the full solution we were looking for, a state-of-the-art laboratory to facilitate our regulatory needs as well as Medisure, a well-established medical device brand and distributor. We are very excited to be able to enter the U.S. market with such a strong partnership.

ABOUT EMPOWER:

Empower is an integrated healthcare company with multi-disciplinary clinics, an at-home medical testing device company and state-of-the-art medical diagnostics laboratories. With a growing presence in the U.S. and Canada. Empower is a leader in integrated healthcare and diagnostics solutions and is reshaping the model for patient-first wellness.

ABOUT ATLAS MEDICAL:

Atlas Medical was established in 1996 as a manufacturer and supplier of quality Diagnostic Reagents and Kits. Our products are sold in over 80 countries worldwide. Our product range comprises a comprehensive list of quality diagnostic products in the fields of serology, hematology, microbiology, immunology, histopathology, and biochemistry. The company is located at Blankenfelde-Mahlow, Berlin, Germany .In addition to the German site, the company has offices in U.K and Turkey as well as two purpose built modern facilities in both Jordan and Malaysia. We take quality assurance very seriously and strive to produce goods to the highest standards known in the industry, including, ISO13485 & CE mark and US FDA standards. Our R&D team constantly develops and innovates novel products that significantly contribute to the advancement of the Diagnostic Industry.

