Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Breaking News Profitmaschine entfesselt? – Was Sie vor Weihnachten noch kaufen können!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JTC1 ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Ticker-Symbol: EJT1 
Xetra
19.12.22
17:35 Uhr
3,965 Euro
-0,150
-3,65 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EASYJET PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASYJET PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,9654,00521:42
3,9654,00021:42
Dow Jones News
19.12.2022 | 17:01
189 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-Dec-2022 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

19 December 2022

The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs who have exercised share awards as set out below: 

Vesting  Exercise Exercise  Number of   Number of shares sold to Number of 
Name     Type of Award          cost   date    awards    cover tax liabilities*  shares 
                  date              exercised               retained 
       Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2022 nil   19.12.2022 805      379           426 
       Plan 
Ella Bennett 
       Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2022 nil   19.12.2022 69      33            36 
       Plan Dividend Award 
       Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2021 nil   19.12.2022 2,218     1,045          1,173 
       Plan 
       Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2021 nil   19.12.2022 337      159           178 
       Plan Dividend Award 
       Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2022 nil   19.12.2022 292      137           155 
       Plan 
       Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2022 nil   19.12.2022 25      12            13 
Maaike de Bie Plan Dividend Award 
       Restricted Stock   30.06.2020 nil   19.12.2022 10,784    5,082          5,702 
       Restricted Stock   30.06.2021 nil   19.12.2022 8,329     3,925          4,404 
Thomas    Long Term Incentive  18.12.2015 nil   16.12.2022 13,039    983           12,056 
Haagensen   Plan 
       Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2022 nil   19.12.2022 4,084     1,925          2,159 
       Plan 
Garry Wilson 
       Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2022 nil   19.12.2022 354      167           187 
       Plan Dividend Award

* The shares were sold at a price of GBP3.54 on 19 December 2022 for Ella Bennett, Maaike de Bie and Garry Wilson, and GBP3.56 on 16 December 2022 for Thomas Haagensen.

In case of queries please contact: 

Michael Barker Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7985 890 939 
Adrian Talbot  Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles  Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Edward Simpkins FGS Global        +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 
Dorothy Burwell FGS Global        +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                           Ella Bennett 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status            Group People Director 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment    Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                  easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                  2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                           Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                           ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction       Exercise of Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award at nil cost 
                                        Price(s) Volume(s) 
                           Deferred Share Bonus Plan Nil   805 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           Deferred Share Bonus Plan Nil   2,218

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 3,023

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Deferred Share Bonus Plan Dividend Award at nil

cost 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
                           Deferred Share Bonus Plan Dividend Award Nil   69 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           Deferred Share Bonus Plan Dividend Award Nil   337

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 406

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award

exercise to cover tax liabilities 

Price Volume 
                                                     (s)  (s) 
                           Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus GBP3.54 379 
                           Plan exercise 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus GBP3.54 1,045 
                           Plan exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,424

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5,040.96

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus Plan

Dividend Award exercise to cover tax liabilities 

Price Volume 
                                                      (s)  (s) 
                           Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus  GBP3.54 33 
                           Plan Dividend Award exercise 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus  GBP3.54 159 
                           Plan Dividend Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 192

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP679.68

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                           Maaike de Bie 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status            Group General Counsel and Company Secretary 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment    Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                  easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                  2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                           Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                           ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction       Exercise of Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award at nil cost 
                                               Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)         Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award exercise Nil   292

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 292

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Deferred Share Bonus Plan Dividend Award at nil

cost 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
                           Deferred Share Bonus Plan Dividend Award    Nil   25 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)       exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 25

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Restricted Stock Awards at nil cost 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
                           Restricted Stock Award exercise  Nil   10,784 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           Restricted Stock Award exercise  Nil   8,329

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 19,113

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award

exercise to cover tax liabilities 

Price Volume 
                                                     (s)  (s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)       Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus  GBP3.54 137 
                           Plan Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 137

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP484.98

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus Plan

Dividend Award exercise to cover tax liabilities 

Price Volume 
                                                      (s)  (s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)       Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus  GBP3.54 12 
                           Plan Dividend Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 12

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP42.48

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from exercise of Restricted Stock

Awards to cover tax liabilities 

Price  Volume 
                                                    (s)   (s) 
                           Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Stock   GBP3.54  5,082 
                           Award exercise 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s) 
                           Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Stock   GBP3.54  3,925 
                           Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 9,007

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP31,884.78

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                            Thomas Haagensen 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status             Group Markets Director 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment     Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                   2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                            Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial instrument, 
       type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                            ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction        Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan Award at nil cost 
                                                Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          Long Term Incentive Plan Award exercise Nil   13,039

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 13,039

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-16

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Long Term Incentive Plan Award

exercise to cover tax liabilities 

Price Volume 
                                                     (s)  (s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)        Sale of shares resulting from Long Term Incentive GBP3.56 983 
                            Plan Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 983

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP3,499.48

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-16

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
                           Garry Wilson 
a)      Name 
 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status            CEO, easyJet holidays 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment    Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                  easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                  2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                           Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p 
       Description of the financial 
       instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                           ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction       Exercise of Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award at nil cost 
                                               Price(s) Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)         Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award exercise Nil   4,084

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 4,084

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Deferred Share Bonus Plan Dividend Award at nil

cost 

Price(s) Volume(s) 
                           Deferred Share Bonus Plan Dividend Award    Nil   354 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)       exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 354

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award

exercise to cover tax liabilities 

Price Volume 
                                                     (s)  (s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)       Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus  GBP3.54 1,925 
                           Plan Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,925

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP6,814.50

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus Plan

Dividend Award exercise to cover tax liabilities 

Price Volume 
                                                      (s)  (s) 
c)     Price(s) and volume(s)       Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus  GBP3.54 167 
                           Plan Dividend Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 167

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP591.18

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  209762 
EQS News ID:  1516829 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1516829&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2022 10:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

EASYJET-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.