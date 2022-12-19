easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-Dec-2022 / 15:30 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

easyJet plc

(the "Company")

Director/PDMR shareholding

19 December 2022

The Company announces the following transactions by PDMRs who have exercised share awards as set out below:

Vesting Exercise Exercise Number of Number of shares sold to Number of Name Type of Award cost date awards cover tax liabilities* shares date exercised retained Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2022 nil 19.12.2022 805 379 426 Plan Ella Bennett Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2022 nil 19.12.2022 69 33 36 Plan Dividend Award Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2021 nil 19.12.2022 2,218 1,045 1,173 Plan Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2021 nil 19.12.2022 337 159 178 Plan Dividend Award Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2022 nil 19.12.2022 292 137 155 Plan Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2022 nil 19.12.2022 25 12 13 Maaike de Bie Plan Dividend Award Restricted Stock 30.06.2020 nil 19.12.2022 10,784 5,082 5,702 Restricted Stock 30.06.2021 nil 19.12.2022 8,329 3,925 4,404 Thomas Long Term Incentive 18.12.2015 nil 16.12.2022 13,039 983 12,056 Haagensen Plan Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2022 nil 19.12.2022 4,084 1,925 2,159 Plan Garry Wilson Deferred Share Bonus 19.12.2022 nil 19.12.2022 354 167 187 Plan Dividend Award

* The shares were sold at a price of GBP3.54 on 19 December 2022 for Ella Bennett, Maaike de Bie and Garry Wilson, and GBP3.56 on 16 December 2022 for Thomas Haagensen.

In case of queries please contact:

Michael Barker Investor Relations +44 (0) 7985 890 939 Adrian Talbot Investor Relations +44 (0) 7971 592 373 Media: Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 Edward Simpkins FGS Global +44 (0)7947 740 551 / (0)207 251 3801 Dorothy Burwell FGS Global +44 (0)7733 294 930 / (0)207 251 3801

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulations.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Ella Bennett a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group People Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award at nil cost Price(s) Volume(s) Deferred Share Bonus Plan Nil 805 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Deferred Share Bonus Plan Nil 2,218

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 3,023

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Deferred Share Bonus Plan Dividend Award at nil

cost

Price(s) Volume(s) Deferred Share Bonus Plan Dividend Award Nil 69 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Deferred Share Bonus Plan Dividend Award Nil 337

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 406

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award

exercise to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus GBP3.54 379 Plan exercise c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus GBP3.54 1,045 Plan exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,424

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP5,040.96

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus Plan

Dividend Award exercise to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus GBP3.54 33 Plan Dividend Award exercise c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus GBP3.54 159 Plan Dividend Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 192

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP679.68

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Maaike de Bie a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group General Counsel and Company Secretary b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award at nil cost Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award exercise Nil 292

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 292

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Deferred Share Bonus Plan Dividend Award at nil

cost

Price(s) Volume(s) Deferred Share Bonus Plan Dividend Award Nil 25 c) Price(s) and volume(s) exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 25

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Restricted Stock Awards at nil cost

Price(s) Volume(s) Restricted Stock Award exercise Nil 10,784 c) Price(s) and volume(s) Restricted Stock Award exercise Nil 8,329

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 19,113

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award

exercise to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus GBP3.54 137 Plan Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 137

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP484.98

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus Plan

Dividend Award exercise to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus GBP3.54 12 Plan Dividend Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 12

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP42.48

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from exercise of Restricted Stock

Awards to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Stock GBP3.54 5,082 Award exercise c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Restricted Stock GBP3.54 3,925 Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 9,007

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP31,884.78

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Thomas Haagensen a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Group Markets Director b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Long-Term Incentive Plan Award at nil cost Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Long Term Incentive Plan Award exercise Nil 13,039

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 13,039

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-16

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Long Term Incentive Plan Award

exercise to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Long Term Incentive GBP3.56 983 Plan Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 983

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP3,499.48

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-16

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated Garry Wilson a) Name 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO, easyJet holidays b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award at nil cost Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award exercise Nil 4,084

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 4,084

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Deferred Share Bonus Plan Dividend Award at nil

cost

Price(s) Volume(s) Deferred Share Bonus Plan Dividend Award Nil 354 c) Price(s) and volume(s) exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 354

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: Nil

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus Plan Award

exercise to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus GBP3.54 1,925 Plan Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 1,925

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP6,814.50

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Ordinary shares of 27 2/7p

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

a)

Identification code

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84

b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus Plan

Dividend Award exercise to cover tax liabilities

Price Volume (s) (s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Sale of shares resulting from Deferred Share Bonus GBP3.54 167 Plan Dividend Award exercise

Aggregated information

Aggregated volume: 167

d)

Aggregated volume

Price GBP: GBP591.18

e) Date of the transaction 2022-12-19

f) Place of the transaction XLON

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Category Code: DSH TIDM: EZJ LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 209762 EQS News ID: 1516829 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

