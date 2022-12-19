The Denver Hospice names Dr. Robert Howe, D.O. as Medical Director

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / The Denver Hospice recently named Dr. Robert Howe as Medical Director for the organization. Dr. Howe is replacing Dr. Shirlee Turner who is retiring after 11 years as Medical Director for The Denver Hospice.

Dr. Howe is board certified by the American Osteopathic Board of Internal Medicine and also holds qualification certification in Hospice and Palliative Medicine. Dr. Howe has more than 20 years of experience as a physician and medical director.

Dr. Howe has spent much of his career, since 2009, in hospice and palliative care serving as Medical Director for various healthcare organizations in the Denver metro area.

In addition to his work as medical director in hospice and palliative care, Dr. Howe has provided medical direction for several area rehabilitation and nursing homes including Fairacres Manor, Lakewood Village and Silver Heights nursing homes.

In his various roles with hospice and palliative care organizations, Dr. Howe has been a leader in his clinical oversight and in his approach for patients getting better access to hospice and palliative care.

"Dr. Howe is passionate regarding education as he leads teams of specially trained clinical staff, including Nurse Practitioners, Registered Nurses, Social Workers, Chaplains and Certified Nurse Aides, all of whom he believes are experts in the care of patients with advanced and terminal illnesses," stated Tricia Ford, Interim President. "We are very excited to welcome Dr. Howe to the care team at The Denver Hospice."

About the Denver Hospice: The Denver Hospice is the region's leading, largest and most trusted not-for-profit provider of life-enhancing hospice and palliative care. The Denver Hospice can offer more expertise, more resources and a more complete continuum of compassionate care to patients facing life-limiting illnesses and end-of-life transition. The Denver Hospice is an affiliate of the Care Synergy network and can be reached at (303) 321-2828. For more information, visit www.thedenverhospice.org

About Care Synergy: Care Synergy provides mission-support services for not-for-profit, community-based home healthcare, hospice and palliative care providers serving the Front Range of Colorado including the Colorado Visiting Nurse Association, The Denver Hospice, Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care. Care Synergy affiliate organizations operate as distinct organizations while sharing best practices and helping more Coloradoans. For more information, visit www.caresynergynetwork.org

