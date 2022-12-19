Qualcomm: Understanding the Connected Intelligent Edge and Its Potential

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / We are rapidly moving toward a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. The proliferation of 5G, advanced processing and AI will enable billions of smart devices at the edge to be connected to the cloud 100 percent of the time, creating the Connected Intelligent Edge.

According to World Economic Forum data, more than 60 percent of 2022 global GDP is expected to depend on digital technologies, and the International Data Corporation (IDC) expects 64 percent of all data will be created outside of traditional data centers by 2025. This means that more intelligent processing will be done on the device - at the edge. 5G will enable this contextually rich data from the edge to be shared with other devices and the cloud in near real time.

This will drive innovations at the edge that will power new consumer experiences, enable the transformation of industries, and fuel the growth of the digital economy.

Qualcomm's role is simple - we are the company bringing connectivity, data processing, and intelligence to the edge, enabling cloud-edge convergence. And we sit at the center of this opportunity.

For example, we are entering the future of computing as PCs are converging with mobile to enable connected and on-demand access to computing in the cloud from anywhere. We are also headed toward a more immersive future for mobile computing with the blending of physical and digital spaces, accessible via XR devices. Where we're perhaps seeing the biggest transformation is in automotive. The car is becoming a connected computer on wheels, and our driving experience is changing with cloud connectivity, advanced driver assistance on the path to autonomy, new mobility services, and intelligent transportation systems.

Beyond consumer-facing applications, digital transformation in the industrial and manufacturing space is seeing the deployment of sensors, robots, head-mounted displays, autonomous vehicles, smart cameras, and many more advanced devices. Companies worldwide are accelerating the adoption of digital tools and platforms to compete and thrive in this rapidly changing business environment.

The emergence of the connected intelligent edge is accelerating demand for our innovations. Our one technology roadmap is unique in the industry and allows us to efficiently scale our technologies - including advanced connectivity, low-power, high-performance compute, on-device AI, and more. This makes us the natural partner for industry leaders seeking business transformation. And the opportunity at the connected intelligent edge is significant. For Qualcomm, it expands our addressable market by more than seven times to approximately $700 billion within the next decade.

Our innovations and solutions, including our family of Snapdragon platforms, will transform how we experience the world. As everything becomes smarter and more connected, and these technologies are adopted more broadly, there's incredible potential to accelerate economic growth, bridge the digital divide, create a more sustainable future, and transform society for the greater good.

Qualcomm is well positioned to be the company bringing advanced connectivity, data processing, and intelligence to the edge - enabling cloud-edge convergence.

