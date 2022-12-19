ARMA International Announces Call For Speaker Proposals are Now Being Accepted for ARMA Canada and ARMA's InfoCon 2023

LEE'S SUMMIT, MO / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / ARMA International (www.arma.org), the world's leading membership organization for records management, information management, and information governance professionals seeks session proposals for two upcoming conference taking place in 2023. ARMA Canada Information Conference 2023 will be held at The Westin Harbour Castle in Toronto, Ontario, July 16-19, 2023 and ARMA's InfoCon 2023 will be held at the Huntington Place in Detroit, MI October 8-11, 2023. The call for proposals for both events are now being accepted. The deadline for ARMA Canada is January 17, 2023 and the deadline for InfoCon 2023 is February 1, 2023.

"ARMA seeks sessions that are fresh, engaging, and offer real-world, practical solutions and takeaways, and invite industry thought leaders to share their best practices and innovations and help our attendees build open core skills," explained Nathan Hughes, Executive Director, ARMA International. "The conference sessions at ARMA's events are focused on informational management and governance which ignite imagination, showcase trends, demonstrate clear key concepts, and provide solutions and real work examples. All selected presenters receive one free conference registration."

Both ARMA Canada and ARMA's InfoCon bring together hundreds of industry professionals ranging from beginners who have up to five years of work in the RIM/IG industry, to intermediate experience for those with 6-20 years and advanced learners with more than 21 years of experience. Proposals are being accepted for the following focus areas:

Advanced Information Concepts : Sessions focused on advanced information topics such as digital transformation, content services, process automation, continuous auditing, and analytics, etc.

: Sessions focused on advanced information topics such as digital transformation, content services, process automation, continuous auditing, and analytics, etc. Creating Structure and Improving Process : Sessions focused on the topics of information structure, taxonomy, file plans, metadata, etc., as well as those on process improvement, process analysis, and process management.

: Sessions focused on the topics of information structure, taxonomy, file plans, metadata, etc., as well as those on process improvement, process analysis, and process management. DEI : Sessions focused on the topic of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

: Sessions focused on the topic of diversity, equity, and inclusion. Ethics : Sessions focused on the relationship between the creation, organization, dissemination, and use of information, and the ethical standards and moral codes governing human conduct in society.

: Sessions focused on the relationship between the creation, organization, dissemination, and use of information, and the ethical standards and moral codes governing human conduct in society. Information Forward (Advanced Technology) : Sessions focused on any type of advanced technology, for example, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, automated technology-assisted review, autoclassification, etc.

: Sessions focused on any type of advanced technology, for example, artificial intelligence, machine learning, blockchain, automated technology-assisted review, autoclassification, etc. Information Fundamentals : Sessions focused on the fundamentals of records management, information management, document management, content management, data management, etc.

: Sessions focused on the fundamentals of records management, information management, document management, content management, data management, etc. Legal and E-Discovery : Sessions focused on legal topics related to information such as contracts management, eDiscovery, technology-assisted review, PII, legal obligations, etc.

: Sessions focused on legal topics related to information such as contracts management, eDiscovery, technology-assisted review, PII, legal obligations, etc. Professional Advancement : Sessions focused on individual development, for example, certifications, career development, career path analysis, team building, etc.

: Sessions focused on individual development, for example, certifications, career development, career path analysis, team building, etc. Reducing Organizational Information Risk: Sessions focused on information risk reduction such as eDiscovery, ROT analysis, information migration, file share reduction, etc.

When submitting a proposal for ARMA's InfoCon, speakers are asked to choose from one of the following education tracks:

Beginner Track: Sessions geared towards those with 0-5 years of experience working in the RIM/IG industry.

Sessions geared towards those with 0-5 years of experience working in the RIM/IG industry. Intermediate Track: Sessions geared towards those with 6-20 years of experience working in the RIM/IG industry.

Sessions geared towards those with 6-20 years of experience working in the RIM/IG industry. Advanced Track: Sessions geared towards those with 21+ years of experience working in the RIM/IG industry.

Sessions geared towards those with 21+ years of experience working in the RIM/IG industry. Emerging Trends Track: Sessions focused on topics related to the latest trends and updates in technology, business methods, etc.

Sessions focused on topics related to the latest trends and updates in technology, business methods, etc. Microsoft Track: Sessions focused on trends, use cases, and implementation of Microsoft technologies.

Sessions focused on trends, use cases, and implementation of Microsoft technologies. The Sedona Conference® Legal Track: Sessions focused on legal topics related to information such as contracts management, eDiscovery, technology-assisted review, PII, legal obligations, etc.

To submit a speaking proposal for ARMA Canada before January 17, 2023, visit https://www.arma.org/page/ARMACanada2023Proposals. To submit a speaking proposal for InfoCon 2023 visit https://www.arma.org/page/ARMAInfoCon2023Proposals before February 1, 2023.

ARMA International (www.arma.org), is a not-for-profit professional association and the authority on records and information management (RIM). RIM is broadly recognized as the foundation of effective information governance, which makes ARMA International a leader in information governance as well as RIM. The association was established in 1955. Its members include records and information managers, information governance professionals, archivists, corporate librarians, imaging specialists, legal professionals, IT managers, consultants, and educators, all of whom work in a wide variety of sectors, including government, legal, healthcare, financial services, and petroleum in the United States, Canada, and more than 30 other countries around the globe.

