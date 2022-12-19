Rockwell Automation Named for the 12th Time to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has been listed for the 12th time on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the results of the annual DJSI rebalancing and reconstitution on Dec. 9. Launched in 1991, the DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The full results and list of DJSI constituents are available here.

Other recent Rockwell sustainability honors

Rockwell was once again named to the FTSE4Good Index Series following a June 2022 review. This listing marks the 21st time Rockwell has been named to the index, which is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices.

In October, the company announced it had achieved an EcoVadis gold rating, placing Rockwell in the top 5% of all companies reviewed

In addition, Rockwell earned Green Masters Program certification from the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council for the ninth consecutive year. Green Masters is a sustainability recognition, assessment, and certification program for Wisconsin businesses.

Learn more about Rockwell's sustainability strategy and performance.

