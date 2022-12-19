Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Breaking News Profitmaschine entfesselt? – Was Sie vor Weihnachten noch kaufen können!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 903978 ISIN: US7739031091 Ticker-Symbol: RWL 
Tradegate
19.12.22
21:05 Uhr
234,00 Euro
-4,75
-1,99 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
235,60236,4521:50
235,60236,5521:50
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2022 | 17:26
186 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Rockwell Automation Named for the 12th Time to 2022 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) has been listed for the 12th time on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).

S&P Dow Jones Indices announced the results of the annual DJSI rebalancing and reconstitution on Dec. 9. Launched in 1991, the DJSI are float-adjusted market capitalization weighted indices that measure the performance of companies selected using environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The full results and list of DJSI constituents are available here.

Other recent Rockwell sustainability honors

Rockwell was once again named to the FTSE4Good Index Series following a June 2022 review. This listing marks the 21st time Rockwell has been named to the index, which is designed to measure the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices.

In October, the company announced it had achieved an EcoVadis gold rating, placing Rockwell in the top 5% of all companies reviewed

In addition, Rockwell earned Green Masters Program certification from the Wisconsin Sustainable Business Council for the ninth consecutive year. Green Masters is a sustainability recognition, assessment, and certification program for Wisconsin businesses.

Learn more about Rockwell's sustainability strategy and performance.

Rockwell Automation, Monday, December 19, 2022, Press release picture

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rockwell Automation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rockwell Automation
Website: www.rockwellautomation.com
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rockwell Automation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732375/Rockwell-Automation-Named-for-the-12th-Time-to-2022-Dow-Jones-Sustainability-Indices

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.