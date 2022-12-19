Bra Market is projected to reach a Valuation of US$ 46.5 Billion by the End of 2031 - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Rise in number of working women is anticipated to increase the bra market size during the forecast period.

Demand for different bra styles such as strapless bra, nursing bra, and sports bra, is expected to augment industry growth from 2022 to 2031

Surge in fashion trends and rise in demand for comfortable clothing is expected to drive the bra market growth

WILMINGTOM, Del., Dec. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global bra market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. With the evolution of fashion and changing trends, different types of bras such as sports bra and nursing bra were introduced in the market that served specific purposes such as easy feeding; and for comfort and support during outdoor activities or exercise. Presently, a wide range of bra options are available for women. This is projected to have a positive influence on the growth of the global bra market during the forecast period.





According to the TMR report, the global bra market was valued at US$ 27.8 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach US$ 46.5 Bn by the end of 2031. Rise in number of online retail stores and increase in disposable income of women is expected to promote growth of the bra market during the forecast period.

Key Findings of Study

Rise in Brand Awareness Propelling Market Growth: Rise in disposable income has propelled the living standard of women. This is projected to bode well for multiple industries such as apparel, accessories, bags, and shoes. Among these, the inner garment industry is expected to gain significant traction, especially the bra market. This is attributed to the changing fashion trends and rise in popularity of comfortable and occasion-appropriate clothing. Women have a keen interest in multiple fashion choices, which is likely to promote new business opportunities for the bra market in the next few years.

Increase in Population of Working Women Augmenting Industry Growth: Rise in population of working women has led to an increase in income levels and ultimately in the purchasing power of women. The rise in spending abilities and growing awareness about brands and fashion trends are projected to positively change the overall bra market outlook during the forecast period.

Key Drivers

Increase in disposable income of working women has propelled the sales rate of the bra market along with other women's fashion accessories.

Rise in expenditure on personal grooming is projected to help drive the global bra market during the forecast period.

Ease of online shopping options for women is estimated to spur growth of the bra market

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America emerged dominant in the bra market and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in purchasing power of the women workforce that influences the demand for major brands in the bra industry. The US has majority share in the bra market in the region.

emerged dominant in the bra market and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. This is attributed to the rise in purchasing power of the women workforce that influences the demand for major brands in the bra industry. The US has majority share in the bra market in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as the fastest growing market for bras due to the presence of multiple medium-size and local brands and their manufacturing bases. Additionally, the low manufacturing and raw material cost in the bra business is projected to help this region offer tough competition to the current market leader ( North America ) in the near future.

Key Players

The global bra market is fragmented in terms of competition with presence of multiple players. The high brand presence and popularity of some of these brand names will help them maintain an inner circle of leading players, thereby restricting the entry of new players. Most of the top brands such as Victoria's Secret & Co., and Jockey International, are investing heavily on brand promotion and digital advertising in order to attract higher revenues.

Some notable players in the global bra market include Wolf Lingerie Limited, Groupe Chantelle, Wacoal, Victoria's Secret & Co., Triumph International, PVH Corp., Jockey International, Hanesbrands Inc., Calida Group, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., L Brands Inc., and The Phillipps-Van Heusan Corporation.

Bra Market Segmentation

Type

Padded

Non-padded

Style

Sports Bra

Nursing Bra

Convertible/Multi-way Bra

Adhesive/Stick-on Bra

Others (Strapless Bra, Backless Bra, etc.)

Price

Low

Medium

High

Distribution Channel

Online

o E-commerce Websites

o Company Owned Websites

Offline

o Supermarket/Hypermarket

o Specialty Stores

o Other Retail Stores

Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Russia & CIS

& CIS China

India

Japan

ASEAN

Brazil

Mexico

GCC

South Africa

