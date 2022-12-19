Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) has been recognised for leadership in corporate transparency and performance on climate change by global environmental non-profit CDP, securing a place on its annual 'A List', the highest score in its ranking.

Carmila achieved an 'A' for the first time this year based on the quality of its environmental disclosure in 2022, its awareness and management of environmental risks and the demonstration of best practices associated with environmental leadership, including the environmental targets announced in December 2021.

As part of its "Building Sustainable Growth" strategic plan, Carmila has adopted a low carbon strategy certified by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) with the ambition of achieving "net zero" by 2030 on direct emissions (Scopes 1 2) and by 2040 across the entire carbon footprint (Scopes 1, 2 3). Carmila also targets BREEAM certification for 100% of its centres by 2025 and a BREEAM Very Good rating for all of its sites by 2030.

Finally, as announced in September, Carmila has implemented a number of additional energy efficiency measures this year in order to reduce energy consumption by 20% this winter compared to winter 2019-2020.

INVESTOR AGENDA

15 February 2023 (after market close): 2022 annual results

16 February 2023: Annual results presentation

20 April 2023 (after market close): First-quarter 2023 financial information

11 May 2023: Annual General Meeting

25 July 2023 (after market close): First half 2023 results

26 July 2023: First half 2023 results presentation

20 October 2023 (after market close): Third-quarter 2023 financial information

ABOUT CARMILA

The third-largest listed owner of commercial property in Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 30 June 2022, its portfolio was valued at €6.16 billion, comprising 208 shopping centres, leaders in their catchment areas.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila has been a member of the SBF 120 since 20 June 2022.

