Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 19.12.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Breaking News Profitmaschine entfesselt? – Was Sie vor Weihnachten noch kaufen können!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 875606 ISIN: FR0000033904 Ticker-Symbol: I43 
Frankfurt
19.12.22
08:20 Uhr
15,760 Euro
-0,120
-0,76 %
Branche
Eisen/Stahl
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JACQUET METALS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JACQUET METALS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,46015,76021:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
JACQUET METALS
JACQUET METALS Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
JACQUET METALS15,760-0,76 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.