Regulatory News:

JACQUET METALS

Date Total number of

shares Number of voting

rights exercisable

at Shareholders'

meeting November 30th, 2022 23 022 739 32 783 524

A total number of 32 783 524 voting rights were attached to the 23 022 739 underlying shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including 69 150 voting rights attached to the 69 150 shares held by JACQUET METALS SA that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code.

JACQUET METALS