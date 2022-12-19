CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
19 December 2022
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83
CoinShares FTX Physical FTX Token
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces the completion of the compulsory redemption for CoinShares FTX Physical FTX Token securities.
The Issuer hereby informs the holders of the CoinShares FTX Physical FTX Token (CFTT) that, following the suspension of trading, the giving of the Termination Notice pursuant to Condition 8.1(a) (Compulsory Redemption on Termination) with respect to the CoinShares FTX Physical FTX Token (CFTT), the delisting from BX Swiss as of 25 November 2022 and from Xetra as of 15 December, 2022, the Issuer has completed the Compulsory Redemption and arranged for the sale the underlying FTT Digital Currency as per the Conditions.
The closing Coin Entitlement was 0.0990316377, and the underlying FTT has been sold for USD, resulting in proceeds of $0.10 USD per Digital Security, which will be distributed to the registered holders via CREST, with an expected settlement date of December 2022.
Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 20 April 2022.
For further information, please contact:
CoinShares Digital Securities Limited
2 Hill Street
St. Helier, Jersey,
JE24UA
Channel Islands
ir@coinshares.com
