CoinShares Digital Securities Limited / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Compulsory Redemption Completion - FTX Token ETP



19.12.2022 / 18:40 CET/CEST



19 December 2022 CoinShares Digital Securities Limited LEI: 549300DR7967WVLR3P83 CoinShares FTX Physical FTX Token CoinShares Digital Securities Limited (the "Issuer") announces the completion of the compulsory redemption for CoinShares FTX Physical FTX Token securities. Product Name ISIN WKN Valour Closing Coin Entitlement USD per outstanding Digital Security CoinShares FTX Physical FTX Token GB00BNRRFJ82 A3GX39 CH117458440 0.0990316377 $0.10 The Issuer hereby informs the holders of the CoinShares FTX Physical FTX Token (CFTT) that, following the suspension of trading, the giving of the Termination Notice pursuant to Condition 8.1(a) (Compulsory Redemption on Termination) with respect to the CoinShares FTX Physical FTX Token (CFTT), the delisting from BX Swiss as of 25 November 2022 and from Xetra as of 15 December, 2022, the Issuer has completed the Compulsory Redemption and arranged for the sale the underlying FTT Digital Currency as per the Conditions. The closing Coin Entitlement was 0.0990316377, and the underlying FTT has been sold for USD, resulting in proceeds of $0.10 USD per Digital Security, which will be distributed to the registered holders via CREST, with an expected settlement date of December 2022. Terms used in this announcement and not otherwise defined bear the same meanings as where used in the base prospectus of the Issuer dated 20 April 2022. For further information, please contact: CoinShares Digital Securities Limited 2 Hill Street St. Helier, Jersey, JE24UA Channel Islands ir@coinshares.com This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

