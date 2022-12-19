Ralph Lauren Corporation: Human Rights Campaign and Ralph Lauren-Supported Respect for Marriage Act Signed Into U.S. Law

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Last week's signing of the Respect for Marriage Act into U.S. law marked an important step in the journey toward equality, ensuring federal recognition of marriage regardless of gender, race, ethnicity or nationality. As a longstanding advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, Ralph Lauren is proud to have endorsed this legislation alongside many industry and non-industry peers through our partners at Human Rights Campaign.

Our belief in the power of love and the importance of treating everyone with dignity and respect has guided our Company for more than 55 years, and it will continue to anchor our work for equity. Learn more at

https://corporate.ralphlauren.com/citizenship-champion-better-lives

