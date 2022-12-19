Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.12.2022
WKN: A1JD3A ISIN: US7512121010 Ticker-Symbol: PRL 
Frankfurt
19.12.22
09:15 Uhr
98,36 Euro
-0,45
-0,46 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
ACCESSWIRE
19.12.2022 | 21:50
Ralph Lauren Corporation: Human Rights Campaign and Ralph Lauren-Supported Respect for Marriage Act Signed Into U.S. Law

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Last week's signing of the Respect for Marriage Act into U.S. law marked an important step in the journey toward equality, ensuring federal recognition of marriage regardless of gender, race, ethnicity or nationality. As a longstanding advocate for LGBTQIA+ rights, Ralph Lauren is proud to have endorsed this legislation alongside many industry and non-industry peers through our partners at Human Rights Campaign.

Our belief in the power of love and the importance of treating everyone with dignity and respect has guided our Company for more than 55 years, and it will continue to anchor our work for equity. Learn more at
https://corporate.ralphlauren.com/citizenship-champion-better-lives

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Ralph Lauren Corporation
Website: https://corporate.ralphlauren.com/citizenship-and-sustainability
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Ralph Lauren Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732467/Human-Rights-Campaign-and-Ralph-Lauren-Supported-Respect-for-Marriage-Act-Signed-Into-US-Law

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
