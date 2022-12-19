Making Peloton History: Hosting Our First In-Person Adaptive Fitness Classes in Partnership With The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Peloton

At Peloton we're committed to fostering a sense of belonging for all of our Members and improving access to physical and mental well-being through our products, content, and community partnerships. To bring our commitment to life and in honor of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, on December 3rd, we were thrilled to host a special event at Peloton Studios New York (PSNY) in partnership with The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation.

We had the honor of welcoming over 20 Members affiliated with the Reeve Foundation to PSNY for two live in-person classes-seated adaptive strength and an indoor run-with Logan Aldridge, Peloton instructor and a left arm above elbow amputee. Logan joined Peloton in 2022 as our first adaptive instructor and has been focused on offering uniquely programmed standing and seated classes for athletes with varying physical abilities. During and after the classes, Logan shared his personal reflections on the significance of the moment, noting that "representation matters and we are just getting started!" and that "We all can do fitness. We all can pursue our potential." Adaptive athlete Peloton Members from across the United States traveled to participate in the live classes and celebrate the power and strength of community, together.

Our partnership with The Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation

These classes were made possible as a result of our recently launched partnership with the Reeve Foundation; a world renowned nonprofit dedicated to curing spinal cord injury and to improving the quality of life for individuals and families impacted by paralysis. This collaboration is believed to be the first-of-its-kind between a leading interactive fitness platform and a nonprofit.

Through this partnership we also recently launched the "Seated Adaptive Strength" program in November 2022, an adaptive fitness collaboration created especially for wheelchair users living with a spinal cord injury (SCI) and other causes of paralysis. This program was also designed by Logan Aldridge with expertise contributed by Reeve Foundation community members and ambassadors.

Continuously striving for progress over perfection

These are just some of the ways Peloton has been working to make our platform, services, and products more accessible to Members and users with all kinds of abilities. It's progress that we're excited about but we also acknowledge that it's just the beginning. We are immensely proud of our unique partnership with The Reeve Foundation and we look forward to continuing to make history by creating accessible and inclusive products and experiences for our Members.

