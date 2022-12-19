Winmill & Co. Incorporated Announces its Intention to Qualify for the OTC Pink Current Market

ROCHESTER, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2022 / Winmill & Co. Incorporated (OTC PINK:WNMLA) ("Winmill & Co." or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the Company to submit an application to subscribe to the OTC Disclosure and News Service in order to qualify its Class A common stock for the OTC Pink Current Information Tier market. If qualified, the stock will become eligible for public quotations in the OTC market pursuant to Exchange Act Rule 15c2-11.

To qualify, among other things, certain Company information must be publicly disclosed, including financial statements covering the two most recent annual reports and subsequent quarterly reports. There is no assurance as to when or if the application to the OTC Disclosure and News Service will be accepted, that the Company will be eligible for public quotations pursuant to Rule 15c2-11 or any other applicable regulation, or that, if accepted, the Company will continue to maintain the OTC Disclosure and News Service and/or Pink Current Information Tier.

The Company, its officers, directors, and/or affiliates, in their sole discretion, may purchase shares of the Class A common stock. Such purchases, should they occur, may be in the OTC market, privately negotiated transactions, tender offers, or otherwise and on such varied terms as deemed appropriate from time to time.

This announcement is for informational purposes only. This announcement is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any Company shares. The Pink Market is for professional and sophisticated investors with a high risk-tolerance for trading companies that may have limited information available. Investors are strongly advised to proceed with caution and thoroughly research companies before making any investment decisions.

About Winmill & Co. Incorporated

The objective of Winmill & Co. Incorporated, a holding company, is to increase book value per share over time for the benefit of its stockholders. The Company is primarily engaged through its wholly owned subsidiaries, in investment management and distribution for mutual funds Midas Fund (Stock Symbol: MIDSX) and Midas Magic (Stock Symbol: MISEX), and investment management for Foxby Corp., a closed end fund (Stock Symbol: FXBY) (NAV Symbol: XFXBX). To learn more about Winmill & Co., please visit www.Winmillco.com.

Safe Harbor Note

This release may contain certain "forward looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws including, but not limited to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Winmill & Co., which may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. The Company may also make additional forward looking statements from time to time. All such subsequent forward looking statements, whether written or oral, by the Company or on its behalf, are also expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors should carefully consider the risks, uncertainties, and other factors at www.winmillco.com/cautionary-language.html, and similar information. All forward looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Contact: Thomas O'Malley

Chief Financial Officer

1-212-785-0900

tomalley@winmillco.com

www.Winmillco.com

SOURCE: Winmill & Co.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/732296/Winmill-Co-Incorporated-Announces-its-Intention-to-Qualify-for-the-OTC-Pink-Current-Market