The cloud & digital workplace services company secures former Google Executive as Chief Operating Officer

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Onix Networking Corporation, a highly acclaimed, award winning Google Cloud Partner, announced today that Patrick Schablitzki has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will be running Onix's engineering and delivery functions globally.

Patrick joined Onix after over 13 years with Google Cloud as a Managing Director in the Google Cloud Customer Experience team. In his prior role at Google, he led the end-to-end Customer Journey including Migration Services, Technical Account Management & Support, Customer Learning Journey and Customer Advocacy. In that capacity, he accelerated customer adoption to Google Cloud and ensured that customers could run reliably on Google Cloud. When Patrick joined Google Enterprise in 2009, he was instrumental in launching and growing the Google Cloud Professional Services team in order to help customers and partners get the most out of Google products.

"Patrick brings significant experience and expertise on helping customers innovate and accelerate their transformation journey leveraging Google Cloud," said Sanjay Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Onix. "Patrick's deep knowledge of Google Cloud's products and solutions will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our global operating model to deliver higher value to our customers."

Gurvendra Suri, Tailwind Operating Executive and Onix's Executive Chairman, added, "We are thrilled to have Patrick join the Onix leadership team. I look forward to enable our exciting growth plan for Onix, transforming Onix into a leading global Google Cloud partner."

"I am very excited to join the Onix Executive Leadership team and to accelerate our customers' journey to Google Cloud with differentiated services around Infrastructure and Data migrations, Machine Learning, Security, Application Modernization, Industry Solutions, Workspace & Culture Transformation and Google Cloud Managed Services. We have an opportunity to establish Onix as one of the most trusted partners for Google Cloud Services globally," said Patrick.

The appointment of Patrick Schablitzki marks the latest of a series of announcements for Onix over the last few months. On July 5, 2022, Tailwind Capital recapitalized Onix to support strategic growth and build a leading Google Cloud partner. In October, Sanjay Singh, EVP & Global Head of the Alphabet Google Cloud Ecosystem unit at HCL Tech, joined Onix as Chief Executive Officer.

About Onix:

At Onix, we help our customers increase organizational efficiency & innovation through cloud-computing solutions because we believe technology empowers people and organizations to achieve more. Our world-class team has decades of collective experience supporting cloud transformation efforts for some of the world's best-known companies. As a trusted partner for Google, we pride ourselves on being a highly strategic service provider, built to grow and adapt with our customers' needs. Visit onixnet.com to learn more about our story and solutions.

About Tailwind:

Tailwind Capital is a middle market private equity firm focused on services companies in three core subsectors - Infrastructure Services, Supply Chain and IT Services. Tailwind partners with management teams to Accelerate Change, our operationally intensive approach to value creation through investments in Talent, Technology and Transformative M&A. Since inception, Tailwind has invested approximately $4 billion in over 220 acquisitions, including over 50 platform companies and over 170 add-on acquisitions. For more information, please visit tailwind.com.

