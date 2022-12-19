Onfido receives highest possible scores in the innovation roadmap, execution roadmap, physical ID document basis, and reporting dashboarding criteria

Onfido, the global identity verification provider, today announced it has been named a Strong Performer in The Forrester Wave: Identity Verification Solutions, Q4 2022, an inaugural report published by Forrester Research. According to the report, "In its current offering, the vendor offers excellent PIDV (physical-ID-document-based identity verification) and very good configurable reporting and dashboards."

Forrester evaluated 12 of the top identity verification vendors based on 22 criteria, in the categories of current offering, strategy, and market presence. Onfido scored among the vendors with the second highest mark in ID Revenue criterion.

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged as a strong performer in automated identity verification by Forrester Research," said Mike Tuchen, CEO of Onfido. "Our mission is to simplify identity for everyone while powering open, secure, and inclusive relationships between businesses and their customers around the world. We believe this industry recognition from Forrester is a testament to the progress we are making towards this goal."

The report notes that, "Onfido launched the Real Identity Platform in May 2022 and improved the accuracy, speed, and automation of its biometrics-based document IDV platform."

The recognition from Forrester follows a long list of market acknowledgements that Onfido has received in 2022. Just this month, Onfido was recognized as a top leader in biometric authentication software and identity verification software for G2.com's Winter 2022 Report. Other accomplishments include:

Market Leader in identity verification by KuppingerCole in its 2022 Market Compass: Providers of Verified Identity

Security Orchestration Solution of the Year in the 2022 CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards

CB Insights' Fintech 250 featured in this list of most promising fintech companies of 2022 for fifth consecutive year

Best AI Product in Fintech by CogX 2022.

The Onfido Real Identity Platform is designed to secure trust between organizations and their customers throughout the customer lifecycle journey. It automatically verifies a customer's identity using a smart combination of award-winning document and biometric verification, trusted data sources, and passive fraud signals. Hailed by companies like Adyen, Bunq, Revolut, Remitly, TSB Bank, Orange Poland, Mangopay and Chipper Cash, Onfido helps global companies reduce friction for customers and accelerate onboarding with features like its Smart Capture SDK, while providing companies the flexibility and freedom to scale with Onfido Studio, the no-code mission control for identity verification.

A comprehensive report containing findings from The Forrester Wave: Identity Verification Solutions, Q4 2022 is available to view or download here.

About Onfido

Onfido makes digital identity simple. The company makes it easy for people to access services by digitally verifying them using its Real Identity Platform. The platform allows businesses to tailor verification methods to individual user and market needs in a no-code, orchestration layer combining the right mix of document and biometric verifications, trusted data sources, and passive fraud signals to meet their risk, friction and regulatory requirements. Onfido Atlas AI powers the platform's fully automated, end-to-end identity verification. Developed in-house for over 10 years, it's how Onfido ensures its analysis is fair, fast and accurate. Partnering with over 900 businesses globally, Onfido helps millions of people access services every day from billion-dollar institutions to hyper growth start-ups.

Recognized as a global leader in AI for identity verification and authentication, Onfido is backed by TPG Growth, Idinvest Partners, Crane Venture Partners, Salesforce Ventures, M12 (Microsoft) and others.

