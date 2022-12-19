West Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - WS Capital Series Fund LLC (WS Capital), an American financial company that invests in high growth, private corporate entities, and Owner Tom Signorelli, have announced the funding of two major properties in the United States: a holistic treatment center's real estate acquisition in Lake Worth, Florida, and Pathways Family Medical Center in Oakdale, California. The two closings account for $12MM in funded projects and add to WS Capital's growing portfolio of private debt assets.

Signorelli reveals that WS Capital had been planning to begin investing in medical centers for some time. "We spent part of 2022 gearing up for the launch and looking for both intriguing properties and great banks to partner with," he says. "We are happy to say that we found both, and these centers were a good way for us to kick off our healthcare finance group."

The two projects represent the first stage of WS Capital's new division, with the company working to close on a large group of surgery centers. "Our goal is to create a robust portfolio heading into 2023," Signorelli confirms. "It is an exciting time for WS Capital, as we are increasing the flexibility and diversity of our offerings for potential investors."

In 2023, WS Capital will also be working in the Marcellus Basin in the Eastern United States to put approximately 18 wells in the ground. The company has taken a $15MM position in oil and natural gas and is partnering with an operator to develop the wells. Additionally, WS Capital will continue to assist its middle-market borrowers and investors with the $100MM in corporate financings it placed with Qenta Bank.

"From our new healthcare division to our investor-centered programs, we are set to continue bringing the same excitement and service to our wonderful customers," WS Capital says.

WS Capital Series Fund, LLC's mission is to ensure that its clients are able to not only operate but flourish amidst the uncertainties and fluctuations of the financial space. WS Capital is known for the dedication and support it gives its clients through its team of vetted, highly experienced financial experts. WS Capital provides funding products that are efficient, creative, approachable, and flexible, and its commitment to speed and detail means it serves a broad client base with equal attention and diligence. WS Capital remains committed to efficiently addressing the commercial credit needs of middle-market borrowers and investors.

