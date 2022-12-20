Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Mental health care provider Total Life Inc. accepts Medicare and has announced the release of its new 12-week program, Kick Depression, created to combat depression in older adults. This is a significant need, as the condition affects over 19 million adults in the US annually, and over two million of the 34 million Americans age 65 and older have been diagnosed with some form of depression.





Kick Depression



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8668/148667_8cbd8ac8f4f87800_001full.jpg

Total Life's new program Kick Depression considers the wide range of symptoms that can result from depression, such as feelings of hopelessness, overeating or under-eating, lethargy, and more. These can be exacerbated in aging people, as depression affects older adults differently. Due to the differences, it can often go without being accurately diagnosed thereby worsening overall health, which is why Total Life believes that this focus is so important.

As part of the program, the company emphasizes the importance of connecting with a trained professional to properly diagnose depression and provide a treatment plan. Total Life connects patients to these professional therapists. Anyone struggling with mental health symptoms may hesitate to seek help due to fears of their insurance not covering treatment, but Total Life accepts most types of major insurance, including Medicare.

The Kick Depression program creates a helpful structure to guide the conversation and the journey to recovery. Total Life matches patients with a dedicated licensed counselor who will help work through difficult feelings and achieve mental health and life goals. The program was created to address the gap for mental health support specifically for older adults. As many as 1 in 5 aging adults with mental health issues have no or little access to therapy (SAMHSA, 2019) and over 37% of older adults with a household income of under $25,000 reported anxiety or depression, almost twice the rate among older adults with an income of $100,000/year (KFF, 2020).

Kick Depression utilizes Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), which is a psycho-social intervention that has the goal of reducing symptoms of a variety of different mental health conditions (primarily anxiety and depression). Using proven techniques of psychoeducation and skill building activities, the team at Total Life helps patients challenge and overcome depression symptoms. All exercises and referenced material used throughout this series are evidence based for CBT.

Total Life provides mental health therapy and counseling online or by phone for older adults. The company's mission is to bring together effective mental health programs and services to older adults across the USA with the click of a button.

Total Life, Inc., provides therapy and mental health services to older Americans. The company services patients in all 50 states through remote options, such as its online portal and phone consultations and therapy.

Website: https://totallife.com/

Contact Brooke Weremy

Email: care@totallife.com

References:

https://www.samhsa.gov/blog/bringing-awareness-mental-health-older-adults

https://www.kff.org/medicare/issue-brief/one-in-four-older-adults-report-anxiety-or-depression-amid-the-covid-19-pandemic/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148667