Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - In early 2023, High in Melanin LLC will host its pop-up party in celebration of its official launch. The upcoming company is excited to be bringing African and melanated culture to the industry of luxe streetwear.

This business is the start of a partnership between Antoinette Walthour, founder of Green Key Social LLC, and Dembo Sannoh, Co-founder of High in Melanin LLC, who is from Gambia, and holds his heritage in high regard. This upcoming brand launch is the start of these partners working to highlight the history of melanated people and communities in a unique way.

A key aspect of High in Melanin's business model is to work toward collaborative efforts within the African American community. They hope to shift the focus of Black History from the past, to the history that is in the making within the next generations of melanated people. High in Melanin is aiming to highlight Gen Z and Millennials and their efforts toward ushering in a new era of black history, which can include influencers and small business owners who are working to make a difference in the modern world.

"Far too often, the media is quick to showcase the negative and slow to highlight all the greatness in being a melanated person," Ms. Walthour says. "My partner and I have the chance to show people that we are proud of our heritage and culture." High in Melanin LLC is working to be a gateway for African culture in the modern world of fashion.

This new brand that is set to launch is hoping to target melanated members of society, in hopes of building a community around their shared culture. They are working to generate partnerships among other African American and black influencers as well. High in Melanin LLC will be a luxe clothing brand that will offer a full stock of merchandise, including shoes, jackets, seasonal wear, sweat suits, accessories, and more.

High in Melanin LLC is also in the process of releasing more exclusive lines, alongside their regular stock of products which are only available for a selected period of time on their website. Some of the first exclusive pieces created by High in Melanin LLC and set to debut are a lamb-fur winter coat with canvas of African legend Mansa Musa, along with a Flag-ship jogger set, which will showcase different African flags. These limited edition pieces will debut periodically in conjunction with their general stock.

Green Key Social LLC, Walthour's other business, sells digital products that aim to help build businesses, alongside business credit, while curating a series of networking events for upcoming small businesses looking to break into their respective markets. This company will partner with High in Melanin LLC for their launch party in 2023, and is excited to showcase the products that have come with this partnership.

Along with their brand launch, Co-Founders of High in Melanin LLC are making plans to travel to Africa in order to bridge the gap between African Americans and their heritage. These trips are the first of several steps toward sponsoring local African based businesses. High in Melanin LLC hopes to use its platform as a space to foster growth and fundraise for these partnering businesses.

This upcoming brand will be making strides toward growing melanated communities within the fashion industry. After their debut in 2023, High in Melanin LLC is excited to continue marketing their luxe clothing brand to modern consumers and develop a community of alike individuals.

High in Melanin LLC is an upcoming fashion brand that helps to highlight African culture and heritage. The company aims to build a community of like-minded melanated individuals and businesses to showcase the next generation of African Americans and history in the making. For more information about High in Melanin LLC and their upcoming brand launch, follow their social media and visit their website.

Antoinette Walthour and Dembo Sannoh

Instagram: @high_in_melanin

www.highinmelanin.com

support@highinmelanin.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/148655