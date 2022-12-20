DJ CN Logistics and its eCommerce Platforms Honoured in the "Asia's Best E-tailing Awards 2022"

[Hong Kong - 20 December 2022] A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130), is delighted to announce that it is honoured as "Excellence of Innovation" in the "Asia's Best E-tailing Awards 2022", with its eCommerce platforms "CNShip4Shop" and "PJF Wines" awarded the "Best Cross-border" and "Best Food & Beverage" recognition respectively, demonstrating the Group's contributions to eCommerce development in Hong Kong and Asia Markets.

The "Asia's Best E-tailing Awards" was first organised by "The Best Practice of eCommerce Alliance" in 2018 to drive innovation and promote eCommerce adoption in the retail industry, as well as to recognise the contribution and commitment from outstanding merchants and solution service providers. Since the establishment, CN Logistics has been committed to using innovative solutions and digital approaches to improve service quality and promote technology adoption in the logistics industry. With modern warehousing equipment and self-developed supply chain management systems, the Group provides customers with seamless, efficient and total solutions for supply chain management. Ever since its IPO in 2020, the Group has been actively expanding its presence in the fast-growing eCommerce sector to seize huge opportunities. It has launched the "PJF Wines" and "CNShip4Shop", which are cross-border marketplace for premium wines and solution platform for international shipping respectively, to leverage the Group's years of experience and business network to increase its end-market penetration, diversify business portfolio and strengthening competitiveness.

"PJF Wines" is the Group's first project in eCommerce and was launched in mid-2021, providing integrated services from sales, distribution and promotion of cross-border premium wines in Mainland China. Through precise online and offline marketing campaigns and social media strategies such as WeChat, Douyin, XiaohongShu and KuaiShou, the platform promotes and distributes quality imported wines from reliable sources and at competitive prices to its target customer base. Since its launch, the platform has received consumers' overwhelming support and recorded a multi-fold increase in monthly revenue from the end of last year to the first quarter of this year.

"CNShip4Shop" was another eCommerce project launched in the middle of this year. It combines the Group's years of professional logistics experience, extensive global network and advanced electronic management systems to provide consumers with "Cap&Go", affordable and efficient international groupage logistics solutions. The platform currently covers 7 overseas origins, including the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, France, Germany, Denmark and Japan, and 12 Asian destinations including Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and more. The platform achieved a 300% compound growth rate in sales after 3 months of launch, with excellent performance in Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan markets.

Mr. Lau Shek Yau, the Chairman and Non-Executive Director of CN Logistics, commented, "It is a great honour for CN Logistics to once again receive recognition from the industry. The management and platform operation teams are delighted that the two eCommerce projects have won industry awards in such a short period of time. In the future, we will continue to do our best and strive for better results. eCommerce has become mainstream in people's daily lives and the market future, CN Logistics is well-prepared to grasp this new blue ocean. Looking ahead, we will step up efforts in digital marketing activities to increase the market penetration of our eCommerce platforms. We will also set operational key performance indicators (KPIs) to improve service quality and utilise advanced retail technologies to enhance user experience. We will continue to explore new growth engines and bring fruitful returns to our shareholders."

About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019. For more details, please visit the Company's website: https:// www.cnlogistics.com.hk

