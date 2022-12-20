Dumfries, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2022) - Royal Stallion Carriers is a luxury black car service that has been providing vehicle services to its customers since 2009, and has announced that they have recently launched their online customer portal. This portal is a place where clients can book their vehicles directly online.

The team at Royal Stallion Carriers is excited for this technological expansion. In the past, the business operated through an over the phone booking service. Now, allowing clients to book rides online, the company can offer a variety of services directly from their website.

Royal Stallion Carriers now offers services including chauffeuring, road-show transportation, wine tours, and shuttling directly on the company's portal. The company can virtually request a car or service of luxury brand cars that include Mercedes, Lincolns, and Cadillacs.

"The rise in popularity of apps such as Uber and Lyft have brought taxi and car services to near extinction," Adeel Khalid, Founder and CEO of Royal Stallion Carriers, says. "The online portal is our way of keeping up with modern apps and services."

As popularity of those services rise, crime rates regarding ride sharing platforms rise as well. The online platform that Royal Stallion Carriers has launched is working to add extra layers of safety to the ride sharing experience. Each car now provides riders with secure WiFi hotspots connected through their corporate locations. They integrate GPS technology to allow tracking from any device to which the route is shared, and work with military-grade encryption and firewalls to protect personal and financial information of their customers.

In addition to their online customer portal, Royal Stallion Carriers has developed an additional office overseas in Asia in order to assist their expanded IT department. This customer support branch will allow the company to extend their services to provide 24/7 customer support, online or over the phone.

This IT office that sprouted in Asia is the start of Royal Stallion Carriers' goals of expanding the company to a global market. By putting down roots overseas, the black car service is working toward building a bridge between their two locations and developing other branches in several locations worldwide.

The global growth is the beginning of this company's desire to partner with small businesses and other corporations around the world, aiming to empower their employees and vendors by providing monetary benefits to their partners.

Royal Stallion Carriers is a black car service that is looking to modernize the chauffeuring industry. With their latest development of an online portal for their clients, this company is looking to expand into the ride sharing market in a way that can provide safe, luxury car services to consumers. For more information about Royal Stallion Carriers, visit their website.

Adeel Khalid

