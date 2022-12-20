After successful market entries in Germany, UK and the 3 years of record breaking sales in France, Deenova consolidates its leadership position in Italy with the award of the Piacenza AUSL Public Tender, confirming Deenova's 100% customer retention rate since 2007 and an undisputed technological leadership in the field of hospital pharmacy automation aimed at improving processes, patient safety and personnel time efficiency, for healthcare institutions.

The public tender named 'telematic restricted procedure for the entrusting of logistics support services and needed medical devices' includes the Deenova flagship solutions such as Orbit software, D1 All-In-1 Stations, D1 All-In-1 Trolley, but also the All-in-1 cabinets for the handling of not unit dose medications (All-In-1 Meds, All-In-1 Fridge and All-In-1 Narcotics) and D8 RFID technology for medical devices.

"The 6 years tender at Piacenza AUSL Giorgio Pavesi, CEO of Deenova, stated confirms the complete satisfaction with our automation solutions among the existing customer base. We provide the highest level of safety and efficiency for traceability of medications and medical devices through restless technological development: in Piacenza hospitals we'll add new solutions to those already used such as Kanban methodology for automatic reordering of low-cost devices and Real Time Location System for traceability of the patient's path in surgery unit".

The Piacenza AUSL has around 750 beds in the 4 hospitals of Bobbio, Castel San Giovanni, Fiorenzuola and Piacenza, with 91 operating units, including the Mental Health Centres and the Hospital Pharmacy. During the last X SIFACT Congress "Clinical outcomes: a shared commitment and responsibility" Piacenza AUSL has been awarded as best abstract for the poster "Management of batch in single-dose therapy prepared by Hospital Pharmacy Service for Mental Health Centres". The project introduced Deenova error-free solutions to ensure the complete traceability of unit-dose therapies, favouring therapeutic adherence and clinical risk management. This medication management model can be extended to large-area warehouses for total supply chain traceability.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova's unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%.

